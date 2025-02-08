The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the entire Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have demonstrated a shocking dereliction of duty in their handling of the COVID-19 vaccination program. These agencies set a clear standard: under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), COVID-19 vaccines had to demonstrate at least 50% efficacy in preventing symptomatic infection to justify their use before full licensure.

Share

That benchmark was not met. Not only did the vaccines fail to prevent infection, but their effectiveness against hospitalization and death declined rapidly. Instead of pausing, reassessing, or at the very least acknowledging their failure, these agencies doubled down, pushing new boosters with no new randomized controlled trials (RCTs), censoring dissenting scientists, and manipulating public perception to sustain a broken public health narrative.

A bombshell study published in Annals of Internal Medicine “Effectiveness of the 2023-to-2024 XBB.1.5 COVID-19 Vaccines Over Long-Term Follow-up: A Target Trial Emulation” (February 2025) has finally laid bare the truth. Over a six-month period, the real-world data from the Veterans Health Administration showed that the XBB.1.5 monovalent COVID-19 vaccine had a negative effectiveness rate of -3.26% against infection—meaning vaccinated individuals were more likely to get COVID-19 than their unvaccinated counterparts. Effectiveness against hospitalization was a mere 16.64%, and against death, only 26.61%. Worse yet, these numbers collapsed over time—by day 176 post-vaccination, protection against hospitalization and death had declined so much that any claimed benefit was effectively negligible.

The FDA’s own standard required vaccines to demonstrate at least 50% effectiveness, yet these numbers didn’t prompt any course correction. Instead, the agencies covered it up and moved the goalposts—first from stopping infection to preventing hospitalization, then from preventing hospitalization to merely reducing death, and finally to the vague and unmeasurable claim of “mitigating severe outcomes.”

This is not public health. This is scientific and medical malpractice.

Warnings Were Ignored, Science Was Suppressed

Dissenting voices were silenced from the very beginning. Negative efficacy was shown as early as the summer of 2021.

SEE: DO OWID DATA SHOW THAT COUNTRIES WITH HIGHER VACCINATION RATES HAVE HIGHER NUMBERS OF NEW CASES OF COVID-19?

A few of us warned that the vaccines were unlikely to provide lasting protection, that natural immunity was being ignored, and that the rushed variant-specific booster strategy could lead to immune imprinting, weakening the immune system’s ability to respond to new mutations. We were silenced.

Instead of engaging in open, honest scientific debate, the FDA, CDC, and their allies censored and discredited these experts. Social media platforms de-platformed researchers, medical journals refused to publish dissenting studies, and even mainstream media outlets resorted to smearing scientists as conspiracy theorists rather than addressing their concerns.

Meanwhile, the data told a different story. Even before this latest study, evidence of waning immunity and negative efficacy had been mounting. Yet each time concerns were raised, the CDC’s response was to recommend yet another booster—even when no reliable evidence supported the claim that it would work better than the last failed dose.

Had these agencies acted in the public interest, they would have acknowledged the problem, adjusted their strategy, and allowed alternative viewpoints into the discussion. Instead, they actively suppressed those viewpoints, prioritizing control over public perception rather than following the evolving science.

Regulatory Capture: Who Really Controls Public Health?

This was not just a failure of competence—it was a failure of integrity. The FDA and CDC did not simply get it wrong; they knew the data was crumbling and chose to protect pharmaceutical interests instead.

Why? Follow the money.

Regulatory agencies are riddled with conflicts of interest. High-ranking officials from the FDA and CDC often leave government positions to take lucrative jobs in the pharmaceutical industry—and vice versa. This revolving door has ensured that public health decisions are driven by profit, not science.

The approval process for the XBB.1.5 vaccine—and now the KP.2 booster—exemplifies this corruption. These vaccines were rushed out without new randomized controlled trials (RCTs)—something that would be unthinkable in any other branch of medicine. Instead, the FDA rubber-stamped approvals based on outdated antibody data and small, selective cohorts, even as real-world effectiveness data showed a disaster unfolding.

This is not how science is supposed to work. Public health agencies should not be in the business of promoting pharmaceutical products at all costs. They should hold them accountable, ensuring that safety and efficacy standards are met before the public is asked—or forced—to take them.

The Consequences of Institutional Failure

The failures of the FDA and CDC are not just numbers on a page. They have real, devastating consequences.

First, public trust in vaccines is collapsing. When the COVID-19 vaccines were first introduced, the public was promised protection against infection. That promise was broken. Then they were told the vaccines would prevent hospitalization and death. Now, even that claim has crumbled under scrutiny. As new boosters continue to be pushed with no transparent data, people are waking up to being deceived.

Second, booster fatigue has set in. With each failed dose, more and more people are opting out entirely—not just from COVID-19 vaccines, but from other vaccines as well. This is a crisis wholly created by the regulatory agencies themselves.

Third, better solutions are being ignored. Instead of investing in durable, sterilizing immunity—like mucosal vaccines or universal coronavirus vaccines—the CDC continues pushing the same failed approach over and over.

The pattern is clear:

Lie to the public

Suppress dissenting scientists

Move the goalposts when failure becomes obvious

Rely on the pharmaceutical industry to drive policy

This is not how a functioning public health system operates.

The Call to Action: Demand Accountability and Reform

The American people deserve answers.

Why were vaccines allowed to remain on the market when they failed to meet EUA standards?

Why were dissenting experts silenced rather than engaged in scientific debate?

Why is there no effort to pivot toward better vaccine development strategies?

Who will be held accountable for these failures?

This is not a partisan issue. This is a fight for scientific integrity, transparency, and public health accountability.

Share

The time for accountability is now.

If the personnel at FDA, CDC, and HHS do not answer these questions willingly, they must be forced to do so through public and political pressure.

This cannot happen in silence.

If this article resonates with you, do not just read it—share it.

Call your representatives and demand open hearings on FDA/CDC failures.

Support independent researchers and journalists who expose institutional corruption.

Refuse to comply with blind mandates—demand actual data and transparency.

Make sure the truth is heard. This is not the first time these agencies have abused science and insulted the intelligence of the American people:

See 2018:

Science should serve the people—not bureaucrats, not pharmaceutical giants, and not political interests.

We must reclaim it.

Leave a comment

RELATED:

Leave a comment