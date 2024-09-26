Special Upcoming Series on *Natural Language Processing* - Only on Popular Rationalism
Early access to PAID SUBSCRIBERS. One per week, ten articles planned. Find out what it means to be programmed
Imagine uncovering how the very language we use—daily, unconsciously—shapes our thoughts and the world around us. In this article, you’ll begin to recognize patterns in both human communication and AI-driven interactions, revealing techniques that influence everything from personal decisions to societal trends. As you explore, you might notice how these principles are already present in your personal experiences, subtly guiding you. You may even find yourself sharing these examples and insights with others, as your understanding deepens. When you’re ready, consider the value of staying connected to this journey by subscribing so that you can continue to explore NLP's profound impact on our inner world and the technology we interact with daily.
I am a paid subscriber. I don't see how I can enroll for this Natural Language class as a subscriber. I don't see the class among your offerings. ???
Articles… One per week. Not a class.
Sounds interesting. Looking forward to the articles!