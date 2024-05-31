A Special Session of the IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar

Friday 5/31 @ 2:00pm Eastern Time

with/ Garrett Wallace Brown + David Bell

“Pandemic Threat is Grossly Misrepresented”

“When international agencies make claims of an “existential threat” to humanity and advocate for urgent action from countries, it should be a safe assumption that they are consistent with their own data. However, a review of the data and evidentiary citations underlying the claims of the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, and the Group of Twenty (G20) reveals a troubling picture in which the stated urgency and burden of infectious disease outbreaks, namely those of pandemic threat, is grossly misrepresented.”

https://doi.org/10.1111/1758-5899.13390

