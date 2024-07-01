​ SHADOW AGENCIES - AN IPAK-EDU COURSE IN NATIONAL SECRETS

Course Description:

In this course, participants will go deep into the hidden operations of various intelligence and research organizations post-World War II. Students will explore the origins, operations, and impacts of entities like the Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA), Manhattan Project, Office of Strategic Services (OSS), and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The course also covers controversial projects such as Operation Paperclip, Japan's Unit 731, and the U.S. Army Intelligence Support Activity, providing a comprehensive understanding of their historical and modern implications.

Our goal is to gain further knowledge on agencies that have been lurking in the shadows since World War II. We will examine the history and present activities of some of these agencies, both confirmed and speculated.

TUESDAYS, 7PM, START DATE AUGUST 13, 2024

