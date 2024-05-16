Yesterday, I tweeted this observation:

In typical epidemiologic style, an epidemiologist replied:

He thinks I’m talking about the trial. I’m not.

But, to address his issue: Injected participants experienced a 90% adverse event rate (74.5% systemic - 15.2% required medical attention) after the first dose in study phases 1, 2, and 3a combined - and the follow-up trial is going to proceed anyway?

Further, none of the deaths were determined to be due to the vaccines. Where have we heard that before?

Back to my issue, I’m talking about the lack of ethics in the translational research pipeline in vaccines.

When a vaccine is released, we are told that long-term safety will be studied using so-called “pharmacovigilance.” In reality, since no one in the population has been exposed yet, the post-market or post-EUA “studies” are unethical, non-randomized prospective studies without controls.

Popular Rationalists know this already. Why does this epidemiologist not see this as an ethical issue?

So, yes, vaccine researchers treat human beings like disposable mice and rats. Ethical standards in human subject research have indeed plummeted to an all-time low.

They don’t like it when they are called out.

With 12 mos of safety follow-up, this study is better than most. But given the adverse event rate, it should not happen at all. The study should be terminated.

