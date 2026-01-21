Popular Rationalism

John Klar
6h

Dr., this is a brilliant and important critique of what you politely dub "advocacy journalism posing as investigative accountability" but which should perhaps be more accurately labeled Big Pharma, anti-Kennedy political propaganda.

You are correct that Rolling Stone used to be cool. But that was back when it undertook actual journalism. Like so many outlets, it has devolved into shallow name-calling. (Pau Offit, really? -- that displays everything.)

Thanks for this analysis. It reveals how researching a drug for safety is transformed into some kind of bad thing. If Rolling Stone's editors are worried about contracting Hep B, they can have my vaccine....

1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
annapolis73
7h

Rolling Stone cannot practice "journalism" when there are no journalists left.

Not dissimilar from the "science is settled" crown that formerly dominated the halls of HHS/FDA etc.

“In Newspeak there is no word for ‘Science’. The empirical method of thought, on which all the scientific achievements of the past were founded, is opposed to the most fundamental principles of Ingsoc.”

― George Orwell, 1984

