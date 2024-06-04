TONIGHT, on TWITTER/X, we’ll recap the testimony, the Q&A, the context. We discuss the events of the day, misinformation, disinformation, the abuse and loss of public trust, pandemic preparedness, bioweapon countermeasures programs, the role of DARPA, the OTHER Chinese virus program Faucis’s NIAID-funded, his distancing himself from Morens, and just how far back Fauci and Collins set the US program of science-based medicine over 30 years and what yesterday’s development means for our collective experience going forward.

Here’s the link - https://x.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1797947216272716229

From Dr. Aseem Malhotra:

Fauci Knew HCQ Effective

Glenn Beck does a timeline…

Everything Congress SHOULD HAVE Asked Fauci About COVID-19 (youtube.com)