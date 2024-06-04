REMARKABLE DEVELOPMENTS - Special Event - Tonight, 6/4/2024 - 7pm ET - FAUCI GOES TO CONGRESS
Special Twitter Space panel hosted by IPAK-EDU includes Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Lyons-Weiler and others
TONIGHT, on TWITTER/X, we’ll recap the testimony, the Q&A, the context. We discuss the events of the day, misinformation, disinformation, the abuse and loss of public trust, pandemic preparedness, bioweapon countermeasures programs, the role of DARPA, the OTHER Chinese virus program Faucis’s NIAID-funded, his distancing himself from Morens, and just how far back Fauci and Collins set the US program of science-based medicine over 30 years and what yesterday’s development means for our collective experience going forward.
Here’s the link - https://x.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1797947216272716229
From Dr. Aseem Malhotra:
Fauci Knew HCQ Effective
Glenn Beck does a timeline…
Everything Congress SHOULD HAVE Asked Fauci About COVID-19 (youtube.com)
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Data was presented recently as testimony at the Canadian National Citizens Inquiry (June 1, 2024 Regina, Saskatchewan) on the very serious issue of lethal shedding of the C19 spike mRNA gene therapy products. https://twitter.com/hervk102/status/1795621744532652470