In a national survey of 1,223 American adults, conducted June 13 and 16-17, 2024, the Rasmussen Report found that 33% of Americans agree that COVID-19 VACCINE is “Killing large numbers of people”. In addition, one-quarter of those who took the COVID-19 shots say they regret it.

According to the report, twenty-five percent (25%) of American Adults say they never took the COVID-19 vaccine, while 14% got only one dose, 20% got more than one vaccine, and 38% got the vaccine plus one or more booster shots.

Under CDC’s definition of “vaccinated”, 39% of Americans are not vaccinated (less than two doses of mRNA).

Remarkably, a massive percentage - 33% - agree with cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough’s January 2023 statement: "The vaccine is killing people, and is killing large numbers of people."

The COVID-19 vaccines are vaccines that will live in infamy.

Here’s a link to the Rasmussen Report.

And here’s a link to the wording of the survey.