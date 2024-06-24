"Regret" by 1/4 of Americans Who Took the mRNA Jabs: The Vaccine That Will Live in Infamy
Remember Pearl Harbor. 2,393 Americans Died. The public will not forget what, and will not forgive for what, the mRNA jabs are done.
In a national survey of 1,223 American adults, conducted June 13 and 16-17, 2024, the Rasmussen Report found that 33% of Americans agree that COVID-19 VACCINE is “Killing large numbers of people”. In addition, one-quarter of those who took the COVID-19 shots say they regret it.
According to the report, twenty-five percent (25%) of American Adults say they never took the COVID-19 vaccine, while 14% got only one dose, 20% got more than one vaccine, and 38% got the vaccine plus one or more booster shots.
Under CDC’s definition of “vaccinated”, 39% of Americans are not vaccinated (less than two doses of mRNA).
Remarkably, a massive percentage - 33% - agree with cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough’s January 2023 statement: "The vaccine is killing people, and is killing large numbers of people."
The COVID-19 vaccines are vaccines that will live in infamy.
Here’s a link to the Rasmussen Report.
And here’s a link to the wording of the survey.
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m vaccinated enough. No Covid or bird flu whatever.
The good news is 89% of Democrats got the covid shots☠️