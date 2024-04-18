I screened Dr. Wakefield’s new whistleblower movie, Protocol 7, before it was in its final cut.

This film will change the world. It’s about the truth about the efficacy of the MMR vaccine and details—with hard evidence—how Merck defrauded the US Government and the people of the United States of America.

Merck’s time just ran out. The trailer is now out.

From Dr. Wakefield:

"This trailer represents my team's years of hard work, passion, and dedication, and we couldn't be more excited to unveil it.



From Andrew Wakefield - Writer and Director - VAXXED: From Cover-up to Catastrophe

