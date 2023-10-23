Thank you to everyone who participated in the poll!

My analysis tells me that most people find $3-$7 dollars per month suitable, with most inclusive and useful pricing at about $2.50.

However, Substack, this excellent free-speech platform, has my default minimum price for paid subscriptions at $5.

So, if you’re in the crowd of people who would like to help support Popular Rationalism, we’ve reset the price to $5 for the rest of 2023 as a trial period. Won’t you join your fellow Popular Rationalists and help drive us forward?