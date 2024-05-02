Please Do Dr. Lyons-Weiler, IPAK and Yourself 4 Small Favors
Censorship ends when it backfires. Let's make this backfire on YouTube and on US HHS.
IPAK research is being censored… again…
Step 1 - Lodge a protest donation
Step 2 - Please retweet and tag one politician.
https://x.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1786061269524512834
Step 3:
Please Retweet and tag one famous person.
https://twitter.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1786062165251670188
Step 4. Please retweet and tag @ HHS and Aaron Siri…
https://twitter.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1786063121427190116
THANK YOU!
JOIN US FOR SUMMER COURSES, TOO!
Just posted on X