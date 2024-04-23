Join us for an enthralling session with the esteemed Brigitta Jansen, a celebrated educator among IPAK-EDU students and an expert in parasitology. If you’ve enjoyed her courses on Parasites and Your Health and are looking forward to her insights in her new course, Tick-Borne Illnesses, this is an event you cannot miss!

📅 Date: Thursday, April 25th

⏰ Time: 3 PM Eastern Time

📍 Location: Online – Access from anywhere!

In this FREE WEBINAR, Brigitta will dive deep into the intriguing world of how parasites can influence the central nervous system (CNS) of their hosts. Discover the complex interactions between these tiny invaders and the brain, and understand the significant effects they can have on health and behavior.

Why should you attend?

- Expert Insights: Learn from Brigitta Jansen, a favorite among students for her engaging teaching style and deep knowledge.

- Engaging Topics: Get a closer look at the sinister yet fascinating ways parasites interact with the brain.

- Interactive Q&A: Have your questions answered directly by Brigitta in a live Q&A session.

Whether you are a student, a professional in the health sciences, or simply curious about the impact of parasites on neurological health, this webinar is tailored for you.

🔗 Sign up now! Use this link to register and enter the code BRAINS to access the webinar. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to expand your understanding of this critical topic with one of the field's leading experts.

We can’t wait to see you there!

IF YOU’RE ALREADY SIGNED UP AS A SUBSCRIBER TO OUR SCIENCE WEBINAR, THERE IS NO NEED TO SIGN UP FOR THIS, YOU WILL RECEIVE THE ZOOM LINK BEFOREHAND.

OTHERWISE, HIT THE BRAIN TO REGISTER—>

SIGN ME UP