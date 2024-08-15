Love science? To educate as much of the intelligent public as possible on the fundamentals, we are offering college-level introductory biology taught with deep insights into the principles of genetics and the history of biology. For THE NEXT TWO WEEKS, BioA and BioB are available at the incredibly discounted rate of $60 per course. That's $100 off EACH - $200 savings. Offer ends 9/1/2024.

These 2 courses will prepare you for our advanced courses in Genetics, Immunology, Principles of Evolution, Virology, and many, many more advanced courses. #PAKEDU is the public's way of learning well enough to be able to question technology-based authority over our lives. It's your life - understand it! PROMOTIONAL PRICE ENDS 9/1/2024

https://ipak-edu.org/registration/e/Biology-Curriculum-Track-c128627278

NO CODE NECESSARY - PRICE DROP

I WANT TO LEARN

Share

Bring a friend as we’ll give you a coupon for $60 off ANY COURSE at IPAK-EDU!