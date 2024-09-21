NEWS: Proximal Origins 2.0 Paper is in Trouble
CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE: 21 Scientists Ask Journal to Retract New Paper Claiming COVID Originated in Wuhan Market. There will be more on this coming soon.
21 Scientists Ask Journal to Retract New Paper Claiming COVID Originated in Wuhan Market - Science, Public Health Policy and the Law (publichealthpolicyjournal.com)
RELATED
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I can’t believe we are back to wet market 😬
Lab origin is certain. "Leak" is just a hypothesis. Moderna owning a patent on the Furin cleavage site - would be an amazing coincidence - were Moderna not a Pentagon BioWarfare spin-off...