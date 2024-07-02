Heal Yourself Naturally: Knowledge with Experienced Herbalists (IPAK-EDU/New Media Channel)

Live meetings 2 x per month​!

Heal Yourself Naturally: Knowledge with Experienced Herbalists

Health and Wellness Curriculum Track

Product Details

Join Hava and Sara as they share notes and wisdom worth your attention and participation!

Live meetings 2 x per month​.

First class meeting: Second Thursday in July, the 11th at 4:30pm ET

1. Let the blood flow: increasing blood flow in our bodies

2. Gut health: All dis-ease begins in the gut

3. Detoxification basics: with herbs and food

4. Immune Support: ways to stay healthy

5. Healthy Aging: ways to support longevity

6. Keep the channels open: Supporting our largest organ, our skin.

7. Herbal pantry: begin your healing journey by stocking up with these herbs

8. Herbal Pantry: all of the necessary tools needed at home

9. Herbal remedies: how to prepare essential remedies

About Your Guides

Hava, with over 25 years of herbalist experience, is dedicated to empowering her clients to take charge of their health journeys. Through personalized herbal treatments and lifestyle guidance, she not only treats ailments but also educates individuals on becoming their own healers.

Hava's commitment to quality shines through her meticulously formulated herbal blends, ensuring that each ingredient meets her stringent standards for efficacy and purity. Her passion for teaching is evident in every session, as she imparts valuable knowledge and practical skills to her clients.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Hava constantly updates her expertise with the latest methods and discoveries in herbal medicine. Her unwavering dedication to perfecting her craft ensures that her clients receive the highest level of care and support on their wellness paths.

To learn more visit, Havawellness.com

--

Sara Woods Kender is a Clinical Herbalist and Reiki Master with almost 20 years' experience with herbal medicine. She owns and operates an herbal apothecary in NH and teaches beginner and advanced herbal classes in-person and online. Her passion for the earth is exemplified in her practice offering natural remedies for health and healing and guiding people in the use of the plants as well as how to find them and use them for medicine. She believes in empowering her customers, clients, and students with this knowledge and helping to give people back their power to live a long, and healthy life. Her thriving Reiki practice is an integral part of individual healing helping people attain a deeper knowledge of themselves release traumas and addressing fears, focusing on healing the mind, body and spirit.