Have you ever wondered how many of your thoughts are indeed yours? How often do the ideas swirling in your mind originate from within, and how many have been subtly shaped by the information you're exposed to? Have you questioned how susceptible we may be to the images, language, and stories around you—or to the subtle nudges embedded in everything from advertisements to public health messages?

Words carry immense power. They don’t just convey information; they shape perception, emotion, and action. If you found yourself excited about yesterday’s announcement, consider this: the excitement itself might not be entirely your own. You may have been influenced by techniques like natural language processing (NLP), a field dedicated to harnessing the power of words—both human communication and AI-generated language—to nudge your behavior in specific directions.

Governments, corporations, and media outlets all use NLP to influence public opinion, often without us even realizing it. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) used behavioral nudges embedded in their public messaging about vaccines. Carefully crafted language, like personalized text message nudges and video-based messaging, aimed to increase vaccine compliance by subtly guiding individuals' thoughts and actions​(American Medical Association)​(Nature​)(PLOS).

But how much of your decisions are truly yours? How influenced are you by the language swirling around you every day? NLP shapes not only how we talk, but how we think.

Have you ever wondered why certain commercials seem to tug at your heartstrings, or why your voice assistant seems to know what you need before you’ve fully expressed it? Have you questioned whether the thoughts running through your mind are truly your own or if they've been subtly influenced by language and imagery from the world around you? From the banal to the comedic—and sometimes to the ethically questionable—NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming and Natural Language Processing) plays a significant role in shaping our perceptions and interactions with language every day. Whether through subtle nudges in advertising or the powerful AI systems that power your search engine results, NLP is all around us, often in ways we don’t consciously notice.

In this first article of the series, we dive deep into how NLP functions on two key fronts: Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Natural Language Processing (NLP). From its use in personal transformation and marketing to its growing influence in AI and technology, we’ll explore the techniques, the ethics, and the impacts of these powerful tools.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) – The Human Side

Origins and Historical Context

In the 1970s, Richard Bandler, a computer scientist, and John Grinder, a linguist, laid the groundwork for Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). Their collaboration was heavily influenced by the psychological work of Milton Erickson, a renowned hypnotherapist, and Gregory Bateson, a systems theorist. Bandler and Grinder sought to create a system that explored the intricate relationships between language, thought, and behavior, believing that if these connections could be understood, they could be manipulated for personal transformation.

The primary goal of NLP was not just communication improvement but the modification of behavior by understanding how language affects internal thought patterns and, consequently, actions. They believed that by recognizing and manipulating these patterns, individuals could gain control over their emotional states and behaviors. This made NLP popular in therapy, self-help, and even in business communication.

Key Concepts and Techniques

Neuro-Linguistic Programming introduces the idea that individuals process their experiences through three primary sensory modalities: visual, auditory, and kinesthetic. The way someone perceives reality—through images, sounds, or feelings—can shape how they store memories, respond to events, and communicate. NLP practitioners claim that by identifying these sensory modalities, people can better understand their own (and others’) communication styles, and use that awareness to improve emotional control and effectiveness in interpersonal interactions.

One of the key techniques in NLP is anchoring. Imagine every time you hear a specific song, you’re flooded with feelings of nostalgia or joy. Anchoring is the process of associating an emotional state with a specific cue, like a sound, a gesture, or even a word. Once established, this “anchor” can be used to recall the desired emotional state whenever necessary.

Another technique, reframing, encourages individuals to look at situations differently, shifting the narrative to produce a more positive or useful emotional response. For example, instead of viewing failure as a defeat, NLP practitioners encourage clients to see it as a learning experience, which shifts the emotional reaction from negative to positive.

Mirroring is another common technique, where the practitioner subtly mimics another person’s body language, tone of voice, or speech patterns to build rapport and create a sense of unconscious trust. This technique is often used in negotiation, sales, and even therapy to foster connections between individuals.

Early Influence and Applications

NLP rapidly gained popularity among therapists, life coaches, and motivational speakers as a way to promote personal development and help individuals shift negative thinking patterns into more productive ones. As a tool for behavior change, NLP was embraced by those seeking to improve their interpersonal skills, manage stress, or achieve personal goals.

However, not everyone was convinced of its efficacy. Critics from the scientific community have long argued that NLP lacks empirical evidence to support its claims. While many anecdotal success stories exist, rigorous scientific studies have yet to substantiate the broad claims made by NLP proponents. As a result, it has been labeled pseudoscientific by many psychologists and researchers.

Evolution and Impact on Modern Communication

Despite its controversial scientific standing, NLP techniques have found their way into mainstream industries like marketing and sales. Marketers quickly realized that by understanding how language and emotions are linked, they could create ads that trigger specific emotional responses, subtly persuading consumers to buy products. Similarly, in business communication, corporate trainers and leadership coaches began integrating NLP to enhance negotiation strategies, team dynamics, and overall leadership effectiveness. Techniques like mirroring and anchoring are commonly used to build rapport and trust in high-stakes business settings.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) – The Technological Side

Origins and Historical Development

While Bandler and Grinder were exploring the human side of NLP, another form of NLP—Natural Language Processing—was developing within the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Natural Language Processing is a subfield of computational linguistics, inspired by the work of Alan Turing, who famously posed the question of whether machines could think like humans. Early computational models from the 1950s and 60s laid the foundation for NLP, which sought to teach machines how to understand, process, and generate human language in a way that mimicked human comprehension.

Key Concepts and Techniques

At the core of Natural Language Processing is text analysis and tokenization, where language is broken down into smaller parts—words, phrases, and even sentences—so that machines can analyze their structure and meaning. This process enables machines to interpret and understand not just individual words, but how they function together in context.

The rise of Natural Language Understanding (NLU) has allowed machines to move beyond simple word recognition and into the realm of context comprehension, sentiment analysis, and entity recognition. It’s what enables a chatbot to detect whether a customer is happy or frustrated based on their message.

On the other side of NLP is Natural Language Generation (NLG), which allows machines to create coherent, human-like text. If you've ever interacted with a virtual assistant like Siri or Alexa, you’ve experienced NLG in action.

The development of deep learning models like GPT-3 and BERT has drastically improved NLP's ability to understand and generate language. These models are trained on vast amounts of data, allowing them to provide remarkably human-like responses in customer service, content generation, and even scientific research.

Key Milestones in NLP

Some early milestones include IBM’s Watson, which famously competed on Jeopardy, showcasing NLP’s ability to process and retrieve vast amounts of information in real time. Similarly, Apple’s Siri brought NLP into the homes of millions, giving users a taste of voice-activated AI.

More recently, OpenAI’s GPT-3 has revolutionized the field, with its ability to generate text so coherent that it can create entire articles or scripts. These advances have far-reaching implications, from customer service to content creation and beyond.

NLP’s Impact on Modern Technology

NLP powers the algorithms behind major search engines, such as Google, which analyze user queries and return relevant results. It also drives recommendation systems, like those used by YouTube and Amazon, which predict user preferences based on previous behavior.

In the realm of social media, NLP plays a vital role in sentiment analysis, where algorithms assess the tone of posts to gauge public opinion or detect emerging trends. This has been particularly useful in marketing and politics, where real-time sentiment analysis informs decision-making. At the same time, NLP is used in surveillance, as governments and corporations track social media conversations to monitor public sentiment.

NLP as a Tool for Transformation and Ethical Challenges

Positive Transformations

Both NLPs—Neuro-Linguistic Programming and Natural Language Processing—have had profound positive effects on individuals and technology. NLP has helped people reframe negative thinking, manage stress, and achieve personal goals. From coaches to therapists, many individuals credit NLP for providing them with powerful tools for change.

On the technological side, NLP has revolutionized how we interact with machines. Whether it’s through voice assistants like Alexa or AI-based customer service, NLP has made human-computer interactions more intuitive and seamless, helping companies manage customer needs more efficiently and helping users navigate their daily tasks.

Ethical Concerns and the Potential for Abuse

However, with the potential for positive change comes the potential for abuse. Neuro-Linguistic Programming techniques, particularly when used in marketing and politics, can manipulate individuals without their knowledge, subtly altering thoughts and behaviors. This raises significant questions around consent and manipulation.

In the technological realm, Natural Language Processing raises concerns about privacy and bias. AI-driven systems, powered by NLP, have the ability to monitor and manipulate public discourse, sometimes amplifying biased language and reinforcing inequalities. The massive amounts of data used to train these systems can also pose a risk to individual privacy, raising the question of how much control we really have over our information.

US Department of Health and Human Services - Use or Abuse?

In examining how NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming and Natural Language Processing) techniques were used in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) messaging about COVID-19 and vaccines, there are several examples where behavioral nudges and persuasive communication were utilized effectively:

Text Message Nudges: In a study, behavioral nudges were used to encourage COVID-19 vaccine compliance through text message reminders. These messages included personalized information, such as reserving a vaccine dose with a pre-scheduled appointment, and follow-up reminders close to the appointment date. This technique leverages pacing and leading, a concept in NLP where the message aligns with the recipient’s current situation and leads them toward the desired action—getting vaccinated. This method improved short-term adherence, showing how NLP principles can be applied to influence decision-making in health behaviors (JAMA NETWORK).

Video-Based Messaging: HHS also employed video-based messaging to address vaccine hesitancy, using techniques from the Theory of Planned Behavior, which is closely related to NLP’s focus on altering perceptions through communication. These short videos were carefully scripted to nudge viewers toward vaccination by emphasizing aspects such as vaccine efficacy, safety, and the social norm to get vaccinated. The messages were designed to engage the subconscious mind, encouraging viewers to take action while subtly shifting their attitudes about vaccines (PLOS).

Sidebar: The Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) is a psychological theory that explains how human behavior is driven by intentions, which are influenced by three core components: attitudes, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control. This theory, developed by Icek Ajzen in 1985, extends the earlier Theory of Reasoned Action and aims to predict an individual’s behavior in specific contexts.

Attitude Toward the Behavior: This refers to an individual's positive or negative evaluation of performing a particular behavior. If a person believes that a behavior will lead to desirable outcomes, they are more prone to adopt a favorable attitude towards it. Subjective Norms: These are the perceived social pressures from others that influence whether an individual feels they should perform the behavior. If important people (friends, family, colleagues) approve or disapprove of the behavior, this can sway the individual’s intention to engage in it. Perceived Behavioral Control: This refers to the perceived ease or difficulty of performing the behavior, which is based on past experiences and anticipated obstacles. It represents an individual's confidence in their ability to perform the behavior.

The combination of these factors determines an individual's intention to engage in a behavior, which in turn is the strongest predictor of whether they will perform it. TPB is widely used in fields like health psychology, public health campaigns, and behavioral change interventions because it helps to understand and influence people's actions by targeting their attitudes, perceptions of social norms, and perceived control over the behavior.

For example, in the context of COVID-19 vaccination, the theory could explain how a person’s decision to get vaccinated may be influenced by:

Their belief that the vaccine is safe and effective ( attitude ),

The views of their family or community about vaccination ( subjective norms ),

Their confidence in accessing and receiving the vaccine (perceived behavioral control).

This framework is especially valuable for designing interventions aimed at changing behavior by addressing these specific influences.

Targeted Messaging for Different Populations: The messaging was also tailored to different audience segments, understanding that various groups have different trusted sources of information. This approach mirrors NLP's strategy of meeting people where they are in terms of beliefs and readiness to change. Kamala Harris’ obvious accent change is an example of targeted messaging by non-verbal cues. By aligning the message with the audience's existing perspectives, culture, and norms, it increased credibility and receptivity to the intended message.

AMA Example - Poorly Done NLP (And no, “Getting Your Messaging Right” Won’t Help when the Message is a Lie.)

You may feel a bit uneasy about the fact that NLPs are used to program algorithms and can be used to program people. I certainly am. So let’s study an article from the American Medical Association (AMA) titled AMA’s 8 communication strategies to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance) employs numerous Neuro-Linguistic Programming techniques, which can effective in influencing behavior but also raise ethical concerns around manipulation and misleading communication.

The first significant technique used is the tailoring of messages to different audiences. The AMA suggests creating different messaging for individuals who are hesitant versus those open to learning more. This reflects NLP’s concept of calibrating communication to match the listener’s mindset, making it more likely they’ll engage. While this is an effective communication strategy, it can also come across as manipulative. Tailoring information in a way that selectively focuses on what individuals are prepared to hear might prevent deeper concerns from being addressed thoroughly, which may be seen as a breach of ethical communication.

The recommendation to use trusted messengers like local community figures (such as barbers or beauticians) is another powerful NLP tactic. This mirrors NLP’s principle of building rapport by using familiar, trusted voices to convey important information. By selecting messengers who are already seen as credible within a community, the message is more likely to be accepted. However, there’s an ethical dilemma here. If the trusted figure is chosen for their influence rather than their expertise in medical matters, it could be seen as exploiting that trust. These figures may not be equipped to fully understand the complexities of vaccine data, leading to potential misinformation. This raises ethical questions about whether trust is being prioritized over factual accuracy.

Another NLP strategy at play is the emphasis on avoiding the repetition of false claims. By steering the conversation away from what the AMA perceives as misinformation and focusing on what they perceive as facts, the AMA follows an NLP tactic known as reframing. This is where the narrative is shifted to avoid reinforcing negative beliefs or false information. However, this approach can also be seen as suppressing open dialogue, especially for individuals with legitimate concerns about vaccines. While it is important not to amplify misinformation, a strategy that avoids addressing it fully might feel dismissive to those seeking transparent answers, and, ironically, disengages the message recipient from feeling personal ownership of the understanding of the message. Suppression thus breeds vigilance (“what are they hiding”?); vigilance leads to discovery and, it the truth has been hidden, earned distrust.

The use of social proof in the form of encouraging vaccine visibility (such as providing "I got vaccinated" stickers) is a well-known NLP technique that leverages peer influence. The idea is that people are more likely to adopt a behavior if they see others doing it. This type of social nudge is subtle but highly effective in making vaccine uptake appear like a societal norm. While this is a clever use of NLP to promote public health, it can also be seen as a form of peer pressure, which some individuals might perceive as coercive rather than empowering.

There is also an ethical issue surrounding the adaptation of messaging as circumstances change. The AMA advises tailoring the message based on how public perception evolves, which is good practice in public health communication. However, constantly shifting the narrative to match the official narrative created a sense of inconsistency. This led to cognitive dissonance in individuals perceiving the message as reactive to trends rather than rooted in stable, science-based information. When done poorly, this will always breed distrust rather than encourage compliance.

HHS has not mastered the art of being truthful on what they know and do not know as a trust-building measure. Integrity-based trust comes from one being consistently forthright, not just making sure that what is said is believed.

Lastly, the AMA article highlights the importance of responding to adverse events by being transparent and timely. This aligns with ethical communication, as it acknowledges the reality that some individuals may experience negative reactions. However, framing adverse events as statistical outliers or focusing primarily on their rarity, while downplaying their significance, is dismissive to those who are genuinely concerned. This kind of framing is aimed at minimizing the public’s perception of risk, but is not the same as actually minimizing that risk. This will erode trust because people feel their concerns aren’t being fully respected.

The AMA's communication strategies, while built on well-known NLP principles that aim to influence behavior and increase vaccine uptake, were doomed to fail. When used without proper transparency or balance, such techniques can walk a fine ethical line between persuasion and manipulation. The focus on rapport-building, message tailoring, and avoiding misinformation is effective, but the strategies must be carefully managed to ensure that they do not inadvertently undermine trust or obscure important information.

Here’s some final NLP aimed right at you:

