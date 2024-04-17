National Academy of Medicine Sides with Cover-Up of Serious Adverse Events from mRNA COVID-19 Jabs - Download All 3 Reports Here
The long overdue report is a slap in the face to families everywhere who have lost loved ones to stroke, clotting disorder, vaccine-induced autoimmunity, and heart attack.
I could be scholarly about this whitewash, but, but they never even asked the single most important question:
How many unsolicited adverse events, and of what kind, were reported to Pfizer and Moderna from the public, and of what type?
For example, the National Academy of Medicine knew that these companies reported immune thrombocytopenic purpura from Ad26 to the FDA.COV2.S:
“In the briefing documents provided by the sponsor for the advisory committee convened to review the EUA amendment for the booster dose of Ad26.COV2.S, the manufacturer disclosed that ITP had been reported in the post-marketing setting (FDA, 2021b). The manufacturer reported analyzing a U.S.-based claims database and found an increased risk of ITP within 28, 42, and 90 days of vaccination, using both SCCS and comparative designs (relative risk estimates 1.86–2.22) (FDA, 2021b).”
Not a word about #PathogenicPriming.
It's called, in dirty slang, "Ass-Covering".
There are a great many "professionals" who are surely wondering whether eventually they are not going to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, for very serious crimes.
Close down and defund the National Academy of Medicine for clear malfeasance.