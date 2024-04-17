I could be scholarly about this whitewash, but, but they never even asked the single most important question:

How many unsolicited adverse events, and of what kind, were reported to Pfizer and Moderna from the public, and of what type?

For example, the National Academy of Medicine knew that these companies reported immune thrombocytopenic purpura from Ad26 to the FDA.COV2.S:

“In the briefing documents provided by the sponsor for the advisory committee convened to review the EUA amendment for the booster dose of Ad26.COV2.S, the manufacturer disclosed that ITP had been reported in the post-marketing setting (FDA, 2021b). The manufacturer reported analyzing a U.S.-based claims database and found an increased risk of ITP within 28, 42, and 90 days of vaccination, using both SCCS and comparative designs (relative risk estimates 1.86–2.22) (FDA, 2021b).”

Share

Not a word about #PathogenicPriming.

HERE ARE THE REPORTS. THEY ARE A DISGRACE TO SCIENCE.

Report 1 NAM1

Report 2 NAM2