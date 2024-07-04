We have known that mRNA jabs have negative efficacy since July 2021.

It's time to understand #PathogenicPirming and #ADE.

Viral proteins are viruses’ weapons. It’s really all they have.

The proteins themselves are pathogenic. So, if you stupidly sneak your enemy’s weapons behind enemy lines and put your enemy’s weapons to work against yourself, what do you expect?

The mRNA jabs have been the largest self-inflicted mass casualty event of humans on humans - ever.

Now, go share this nugget of insight with someone you love who does not understand this.

