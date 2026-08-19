Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Smith, PhD's avatar
Jennifer Smith, PhD
9hEdited

Meanwhile Daszak has started a new initiative with the same mission. Following the closure of EHA, Dr. Peter Daszak and former colleagues launched a new non-profit global health initiative called https://naturehealthglobal.org/(NHG) on April 16, 2025. And Morens is on the board of this one. Someone needs to investigate and shut this down before we have another issue. https://substack.com/@smithvirologist/note/c-279187886

Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian's avatar
Brian
8h

Accountability

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture