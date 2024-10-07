Share

In the aftermath of the recent storm, the Western North Carolina community has been deeply affected, but the outpouring of support has been incredible. While many of us have been lucky enough to remain safe, others are still in urgent need of help, especially in hard-to-reach areas. Below are several vetted local organizations making a real difference. Please consider supporting one (or more!) of these efforts. Your contribution—whether time, supplies, or funds—can have a huge impact.

Mountain Mule Packers Ranch

This incredible team is delivering much-needed supplies to remote areas using pack mules where roads are inaccessible.

Support them here: Mountain Mule Packers Ranch Operation Airdrop

A North Carolina-based group flying direct disaster relief supplies into the most impacted communities.

Learn more: Operation Airdrop Hurricane Helene Cajun Navy 2016

This grassroots group is making a direct difference by bringing supplies to those who need them most.

Support them: Cajun Navy 2016 Grassroots Aid Partnership

Based in Asheville, they are preparing and distributing locally sourced meals to those in need.

Get involved: Grassroots Aid Partnership Hearts with Hands

A local disaster relief organization in Asheville that is providing critical aid.

Donate here: Hearts with Hands Asheville Dream Center

Setting up a large distribution center at Asheville Mall for essential supplies.

Help them out: Asheville Dream Center Manna Food Bank of Asheville

Dedicated to addressing hunger in Western North Carolina, they are feeding those impacted by the disaster.

Support their efforts: Manna Food Bank World Central Kitchen

While not local, this international organization is cooking warm meals on the ground in the hardest-hit areas. You can specify where you want your donation to go.

Donate here: World Central Kitchen Samaritan’s Purse

Known for their rapid disaster response, they bring essential services like desalination plants and hospitals within hours.

Vet their organization here: Samaritan’s Purse Biltmore Baptist Church

They are in need of volunteers to help sort donations.

Facebook Group: WNC Rescue & Relief Resources Mother Earth Food

Partnering with AJT, they are distributing food relief through a GoFundMe. Funds go directly to paying local farmers, chefs, and staff to keep our dollars local.

Donate here: GoFundMe for Food Relief

Every contribution counts. Whether it's providing meals, sorting supplies, or donating directly, you are helping bring our community back to its feet. Please take a moment to choose a cause that resonates with you, and share this message with friends and family. Together, we can make a difference.

Thank you for your support!

Share

Asheville & WNC - Urgent Assistance Needed Map (Clickable)