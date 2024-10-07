More Ways to Help Western North Carolina and Asheville
Please considering picking one and sharing this brief article.
In the aftermath of the recent storm, the Western North Carolina community has been deeply affected, but the outpouring of support has been incredible. While many of us have been lucky enough to remain safe, others are still in urgent need of help, especially in hard-to-reach areas. Below are several vetted local organizations making a real difference. Please consider supporting one (or more!) of these efforts. Your contribution—whether time, supplies, or funds—can have a huge impact.
Mountain Mule Packers Ranch
This incredible team is delivering much-needed supplies to remote areas using pack mules where roads are inaccessible.
Support them here: Mountain Mule Packers Ranch
Operation Airdrop
A North Carolina-based group flying direct disaster relief supplies into the most impacted communities.
Learn more: Operation Airdrop Hurricane Helene
Cajun Navy 2016
This grassroots group is making a direct difference by bringing supplies to those who need them most.
Support them: Cajun Navy 2016
Grassroots Aid Partnership
Based in Asheville, they are preparing and distributing locally sourced meals to those in need.
Get involved: Grassroots Aid Partnership
Hearts with Hands
A local disaster relief organization in Asheville that is providing critical aid.
Donate here: Hearts with Hands
Asheville Dream Center
Setting up a large distribution center at Asheville Mall for essential supplies.
Help them out: Asheville Dream Center
Manna Food Bank of Asheville
Dedicated to addressing hunger in Western North Carolina, they are feeding those impacted by the disaster.
Support their efforts: Manna Food Bank
World Central Kitchen
While not local, this international organization is cooking warm meals on the ground in the hardest-hit areas. You can specify where you want your donation to go.
Donate here: World Central Kitchen
Samaritan’s Purse
Known for their rapid disaster response, they bring essential services like desalination plants and hospitals within hours.
Vet their organization here: Samaritan’s Purse
Biltmore Baptist Church
They are in need of volunteers to help sort donations.
Facebook Group: WNC Rescue & Relief Resources
Mother Earth Food
Partnering with AJT, they are distributing food relief through a GoFundMe. Funds go directly to paying local farmers, chefs, and staff to keep our dollars local.
Donate here: GoFundMe for Food Relief
Every contribution counts. Whether it's providing meals, sorting supplies, or donating directly, you are helping bring our community back to its feet. Please take a moment to choose a cause that resonates with you, and share this message with friends and family. Together, we can make a difference.
Thank you for your support!
Asheville & WNC - Urgent Assistance Needed Map (Clickable)
This is awesome Dr. Jack, thank you, I really like Franklin Graham's organization that you listed,
Samaritan's Purse.