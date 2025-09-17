In this video, Senator Rand Paul is asking population-level questions on rates. Fired former CDC Director Monarez fails to answer by attempting to pivot to hypothetical patients in the population.

None of the Senators who would like to see CDC return to policy-first narrative enforcement instead of gold standard science asked her to clarify these most essential fails.

Senator Bernie Sanders refused to require that those giving testimony be sworn in, but was reminded by a colleague that it’s a crime to lie to Congress anyway.

If you like softball, check this out. The press will try to make mountains out of he said/she said.

She is lying when she said that patients were not told to stay home until they were as sick as possible. We remember.

She is speculating on whether the US “will be ready” for “the” next pandemic. We spent billions on pandemic readiness after the Ebola scare. CDC and HHS at large forgot everything they learned and fell out of readiness. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was not HHS Director at that time.

This is an exercise in emotionalizing fact and a weak attempt to misdirect.

PopRat Grade: F-.

Moving on…

