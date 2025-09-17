That Look on Her Face Tho!: Monarez Cannot Answer Senator Rand Paul's Simple and Elementary Questions About COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines
Here are just over six minutes of Monarez answering "It can" to questions of national importance, followed by corrections by Senator Rand Paul.
In this video, Senator Rand Paul is asking population-level questions on rates. Fired former CDC Director Monarez fails to answer by attempting to pivot to hypothetical patients in the population.
None of the Senators who would like to see CDC return to policy-first narrative enforcement instead of gold standard science asked her to clarify these most essential fails.
Senator Bernie Sanders refused to require that those giving testimony be sworn in, but was reminded by a colleague that it’s a crime to lie to Congress anyway.
If you like softball, check this out. The press will try to make mountains out of he said/she said.
She is lying when she said that patients were not told to stay home until they were as sick as possible. We remember.
She is speculating on whether the US “will be ready” for “the” next pandemic. We spent billions on pandemic readiness after the Ebola scare. CDC and HHS at large forgot everything they learned and fell out of readiness. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was not HHS Director at that time.
This is an exercise in emotionalizing fact and a weak attempt to misdirect.
PopRat Grade: F-.
Moving on…
it was more than that. she would smile creepily in the oddest places. if you can bare to watch it again (i can't) pay special attention to her face. she smiles in the most inappropriate moments, like after she says the word "shooting."
and she was so poised and in control with her prepared answers until the two republicans questioned her about her attorneys and then she was totally flummoxed and couldn't remember a thing!
it's unfortunate that RFKjr didn't just fire EVERYONE when he got in there and hired people back on an as needed basis. frankly, no one needs the CDC anyway. the only thing i want from the CDC is for them to leave me alone and stop wasting my tax dollars!
I couldn’t get over her face either. So SMUG!!! I get the sense that she knows she is lying to further her agenda.