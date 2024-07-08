Monday 7/8 at 7:00 PM Eastern

with Martha Carlin

Martha Carlin is a Citizen Scientist, systems thinker, and founder of The BioCollective. Since her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2002, Martha began learning the science of agriculture, nutrition, environment, infectious disease, Parkinson’s pathology, and more. In 2014, the first research was published showing a connection between gut bacteria and two phenotypes of Parkinson’s. Martha quit her former career as a business turnaround expert and founded The BioCollective to accelerate the discovery of the impact of the microbiome on human health.

Register by clicking the image below!

Please note: registration closes at 6pm Eastern, on the day of the webinar.

Late registrants will receive access to the full recording, but may not receive the link to the live session in time. Thank you for your understanding.

Sign Up Now