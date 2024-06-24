Mast Cell Disease Webinar - Tonight @ 7PM ET
Diane Kane is our Director's Science Webinar presenter.
IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar with/ Diane M. Kane
Mast Cell Activation Syndrome in COVID-19 and Beyond
An estimated 17% of the global population suffers from Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). Yet, prior to COVID-19, most people had never heard of MCAS or mast cells. COVID-19 and the COVID injectable products have caused a rapid escalation of mast cell issues in the patient population, and the demand for information on this immune-compromising blood disorder has never been greater.
Please note: registration closes at 6 PM ET on the day of the webinar.
Late registrants will receive access to the full recording but may not receive the link to the live session in time.
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.