Monday evening, 10/23/2023, we will be hosting Dr. Alvin Moss, M.D. in our Monday evening Director’s Science Webinar.

The title of Dr. Moss’ presentation is:

“Rethinking the Ethics of the Covid-19 Pandemic Lockdowns”

He recently published his call for reconsideration of the ethics of the lockdowns with co-author Daniel Miller in the journal Hastings Center Report, a peer-reviewed journal that has been published continuously since 1971.

Miller D, Moss A. Rethinking the Ethics of the Covid-19 Pandemic Lockdowns. Hastings Cent Rep. 2023 Jul;53(4):3-9. doi: 10.1002/hast.1495. PMID: 37549359. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37549359/

