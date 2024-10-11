IPAKIANS UNITE! ALL-IPAK WEBINAR/CONFERENCE - "FIRELIGHT" - THIS SATURDAY 10/12 6PM - 10PM ET
You can join our live studio audience or enjoy the show as a CHDTv Livestream.
When: October 12, 2024 | Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM ET
Where: Livestream on CHD.TV | Zoom Live Studio Audience (Limited Seats!)
Are you ready to break free from the confines of conventional learning? Do you feel disillusioned by the media and higher education institutions that no longer serve the spirit of critical thinking and inquiry? Do you want to empower yourself though knowledge?
At IPAK-EDU, we believe in the power of knowledge to ignite personal transformation and collective change. On October 12th, join us for the Firelight Talk, where thought leaders, experts, and students unite to spark a learning revolution.
Picture this: a night of deep insights, lively discussions, and shared wisdom, all under the metaphorical "firelight" of truth-seeking and intellectual freedom. Whether you're looking for holistic health breakthroughs, cutting-edge public health insights, or a journey through the evolution of critical thinking, this event promises to inspire and empower.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, Founder of IPAK-EDU
Dr. David Brownstein (Holistic Medicine)
Dr. Xavier Figueroa (Neurobiology & Mental Health)
Cathy Stein, PhD (Immunology & Epidemiology)
Alexis Baden-Mayer, Esq. (Public Health & Law)
Why Should You Attend?
Because the truth matters. Because your freedom to learn and think critically is more important now than ever. Through courses that challenge the status quo, IPAK-EDU equips you with the tools to unlock your potential and engage in a world hungry for truth.
Join us as we shine a light on the critical topics that shape our future. Take a stand with a community that values freedom through knowledge and actionable insight. Be part of the movement that seeks truth, demands integrity, and spurs change.
Don’t miss out! Register now to secure your spot in the live studio audience.
Click here to register: ipak-edu.org/firelight
Together, we will spark a learning revolution. EMPOWER YOURSELF THROUGH KNOWLEDGE.
REGISTRATION FOR FALL COURSES ENDS 10/15/2024
