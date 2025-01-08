IPAK-EDU'S VACCINE INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM COURSE
Solid information from the man who wrote the book!
Vaccine Injury Compensation Programs in the US
Instructor: Wayne Rohde
Time/Day: Tuesday at 7pm ET, 2/18 start date
In this course, students will learn the structure, function, and defects of the US programs created by Congress to award compensation to adults and children potentially and actually harmed or killed by vaccines. We will review a variety of important topics and case histories. This course is for parents and lawyers new to US vaccine injury compensation programs.
