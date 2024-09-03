Did you know that many of the chemicals in our food today were first developed as weapons of war? Are you ready to uncover the untold history of your food and challenge the systems that shape what we eat?

Course Spotlight: "Get the Military-Pharmaceutical-Industrial Complex Out of Food & Farming"

Join us for a groundbreaking exploration of the powerful forces influencing our food supply. This course will take you from the early 20th-century roots of agrochemical giants to today's cutting-edge synthetic biology and biotechnology techniques. Discover how corporations with military-industrial origins are reshaping agriculture and what this means for our future.

What You’ll Learn:

The Origins of Agrochemical Giants: Dive into transforming chemical weapons from World War I into the pesticides and herbicides used today.

Nazi Legacies in Modern Agriculture: Uncover the dark histories of Bayer and Monsanto, including their collaborations with Nazi Germany.

Post-War Agricultural Policies: Analyze the strategic shift in farming practices, driven by corporate agendas, after World War II.

From Agrochemicals to Biotechnology: Understand the evolution from traditional chemical inputs to genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and CRISPR technology.

Synthetic Foods and the Future: Examine the rise of synthetic foods and their environmental, ethical, and health implications.

Why This Course Matters:

In an era where food security and sustainability are more critical than ever, understanding the historical and current dynamics of our food system is crucial. This course goes beyond traditional narratives, equipping you with the knowledge to critically assess the forces at play and empowering you to advocate for change. You’ll engage with leading thinkers and join a network of activists committed to food sovereignty and sustainability.

Who Should Enroll:

This course is ideal for:

Curious and Informed Individuals: Those eager to delve deeper into the hidden histories of our food systems and their current implications.

Academics and Researchers: Professionals in fields such as environmental science, public health, political science, or agriculture seeking an interdisciplinary perspective on modern food issues.

Activists and Advocates: Individuals passionate about food justice, sustainability, and transparent food systems, looking to engage with like-minded peers.

Key Benefits of Enrolling:

Deepen Your Understanding: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the military-industrial roots of today’s food industry.

Expand Your Network: Connect with a community of scholars, activists, and practitioners working towards sustainable solutions.

Empower Your Advocacy: Learn strategies to challenge the status quo and promote food sovereignty.

Join Us and Make a Difference:

Don't miss this chance to be at the forefront of a critical conversation about the future of food.

Together, we can challenge the current food system and advocate for a future where food is a right, not a weapon.

