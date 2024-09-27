If you have an academic and/or clinical background or research experience in psychology, psychiatry, neurodevelopment, education, Speech Pathology, Occupational Therapy, chiropractic neurology, integrative pediatric medicine, or related fields related, and want to help us end the mental illness crisis in the US and around the world with non-pharmaceutical means that have been well-studied and have a high impact on mental well-being, email your resume to journal@ipak-edu.org. Tag someone you know who fits this description. We're talking about anxiety, depression, ADHD, autism, addiction, and alcohol use disorder. NON-INVASIVE, NOT A DRUG OR SUPPLEMENT - Suitable for integrative and holistic medicine.

Send Us Your Vitae