IPAK-EDU FIRST AND FREE LECTURES - SEE THE DEPTH OF LEARNING
These provide an overview - plus you learn as you consider your next upgrade!
Watch IPAK EDU First and FREE lectures of every course, and learn more about Dr. James Lyons-Weiler's amazing curriculum!
Link for “First and Free” Lectures and Registration BELOW!
REGISTRATION ENDS FEB. 15!
Study with a LIVE class and instructor, or go at your own pace. Everything from Bio A (Intro to Biology), Immunology and Health, How to Ready a Scientific Study, a complete course on REAL Vaccine Science, AND MORE -- it's all there for you to LEARN how to navigate so you can advocate for wellness and health for you and your family.