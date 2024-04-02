(DID YOU MISS IT LAST YEAR? OR IS THIS YOUR FIRST TIME HEARING ABOUT THIS COURSE?)

Instructor: James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Amaze and astound your friends and family! Imagine if you could analyze any DNA, RNA or protein sequence and run analyses on it to determine the identity of any sequence, its likely function, function, structure, and relationships via comparisons with other nucleotide sequences.

If it's an RNA sequence, what is its likely structure? If it's DNA, does it encode a protein? Does the protein have a likely special function or cellular location? Does the protein have conserved domains? If it's a viral or bacterial protein, does it have any immunogenic epitopes? If so, what are they, and do they match human proteins in a manner that might lead to pathogenic priming?

Plus much, much more. These are skills worth having!

THIS YEAR WE WILL BE TESTING OUT NEW SOFTWARE TO DETECT LABORATORY-INSERTED SEQUENCES or at least recently acquired segments from some other organisms’ genome!

This course is 80% practicum and 20% lecture. We'll meet and discuss each approach to sequence analysis, and then you'll have an in-class/take-home assignment to execute the analyses you've just learned.

Bioinformatics w/Dr. Jack

