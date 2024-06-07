Informed Consent Technology Webinar
IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar with Chris Downey - Monday 6/10/2024, 7pm ET
IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar
Every Monday 6/10 @ 7:00pm Eastern
COMING UP ON Monday 6/10/2024: Chris Downey of VaxCalc.org
“Vaccine hesitancy is a rational response to the irrationality of the US vaccine program. VaxCalc is where you can find the tools, technology, planning capability, research, and community that you need to take control and make your own vaccination decisions.”
Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.
