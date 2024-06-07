IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Every Monday 6/10 @ 7:00pm Eastern

COMING UP ON Monday 6/10/2024: Chris Downey of VaxCalc.org

“Vaccine hesitancy is a rational response to the irrationality of the US vaccine program. VaxCalc is where you can find the tools, technology, planning capability, research, and community that you need to take control and make your own vaccination decisions.”

http://vaxcalc.org

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!