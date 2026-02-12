Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
11m

What about hospital protocol covid medication Remdesivir aka Run Death Is Near and acute kindney and liver injury and failure? It's still being used to treat covid in hospitals today.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture