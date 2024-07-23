How to Submit Your Substack as a News Source to Science, Public Health Policy & the Law
So much good and ethical reporting being done here. See the Terms and Conditions.
The peer-reviewed journal, Science, Public Health Policy & the Law, will consider including your substack or other news website for inclusion in our Feed article features. Please read and follow the instructions. Let’s build civilization anew together. All submissions are screened for approvable. - JLW
Instructions for RSS Feed Submission for Consideration
Application Process
Submission Form: Complete our online application form with details about your RSS feed, including the URL and a brief description of your content’s focus.
Content Evaluation: Our editorial team will review your feed for compliance with our journalistic standards, relevance, and quality.
Approval Notification: You will be notified upon the approval of your RSS feed for publication.
Journalistic Standards
Content providers must adhere to rigorous standards to ensure the quality and integrity of the journal:
Accuracy and Integrity: Content must be meticulously researched and factually accurate. For medical and legal articles, include verifiable data and quote sources where applicable.
Originality: Ensure that all content is original, properly attributing any secondary sources used in your reporting.
Ethical Reporting: Uphold the highest ethical standards in journalism. Avoid conflicts of interest, disclose relevant relationships, and maintain impartiality.
Privacy and Sensitivity: Handle sensitive topics with care, respecting the privacy and dignity of individuals involved.
Prohibited Content:
Ad Hominem Attacks: Articles must focus on issues and facts, avoiding personal attacks against individuals involved.
Calls to Violence: Content must not incite or advocate for violence against any person or group.
Bigotry and Discrimination: Content must not contain discriminatory or bigoted statements against any identifiable group based on gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.
Style and Writing Standards
Generally Accepted Journalistic Style: Content should be written in a clear, concise, and structured format, adhering to the generally accepted journalistic style. This includes:
Clarity and Precision: Use clear and precise language to communicate effectively with the reader.
Objectivity: Strive for objectivity by presenting several perspectives on an issue.
Active Voice: Prefer active voice over passive voice to make the writing more direct and lively.
Substantiation: Back up claims with data and quotations from credible sources, especially in articles that involve complex medical or legal subjects.
Image Submission Guidelines
Default Image: Upload a default image (JPEG or PNG, at least 1024×1024 pixels) to be used when individual stories lack images.
Rights and Permissions: You confirm that you have the rights to use the image and grant us permission to use it in our publications.
Terms of Service
Right to Modify or Terminate: We reserve the right to terminate or pause the showcasing of any article at any time for any reason.
Quality Control: We will communicate with content providers regarding any issues that may be corrected in future articles.
Liability: The journal assumes no liability for errors or omissions in the content provided.
Submission and Final Approval
After understanding these guidelines, please proceed by submitting your application and default image through our designated portal. We appreciate your commitment to excellence and look forward to enriching our readers’ experience with your contributions.
