Approval Notification: You will be notified upon the approval of your RSS feed for publication.

Content Evaluation: Our editorial team will review your feed for compliance with our journalistic standards, relevance, and quality.

Submission Form: Complete our online application form with details about your RSS feed, including the URL and a brief description of your content’s focus.

Content providers must adhere to rigorous standards to ensure the quality and integrity of the journal:

Accuracy and Integrity: Content must be meticulously researched and factually accurate. For medical and legal articles, include verifiable data and quote sources where applicable.

Originality: Ensure that all content is original, properly attributing any secondary sources used in your reporting.

Ethical Reporting: Uphold the highest ethical standards in journalism. Avoid conflicts of interest, disclose relevant relationships, and maintain impartiality.

Privacy and Sensitivity: Handle sensitive topics with care, respecting the privacy and dignity of individuals involved.

Prohibited Content:

Ad Hominem Attacks: Articles must focus on issues and facts, avoiding personal attacks against individuals involved.

Calls to Violence: Content must not incite or advocate for violence against any person or group.