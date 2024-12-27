Help Bring YOUR JOURNAL, Science, Public Health Policy & the Law into 2025 with a BANG!
We want to build our own, private peer-review system right into the journal.
Tracking the peer review process may seem like a mundane part of scientific publishing, but it’s key to the success of modern journals.
We are fundraising to build a world-class, semi-automated, peer-review system for Science, Public Health Policy & the Law. This system would allow authors to submit their manuscripts and recommend potential reviewers and editorial board members to manage the review process, remind reviewers and authors to follow up promptly, and final editorial decisions to be made.
We want to own this feature and not license available software or rely on open-source so our use can never be restricted.
So, we’re looking for 1,000 people to pitch in $70. The cost is estimated at $70,000.
You can also join the World Society for Ethical Science to support the same program: All new registrations for the next month will go to help this initiative.
You also help by taking classes with me, or any of our AMAZING instructors.
My courses include:
BioA
BioB
Environmental Toxicology: Ecosystem and Human Health
Evolution 1
Biology of the Immune System
Integrative Neurohealth
Informed Consent, Medical Rights, and Human Rights
How to Read and Interpret a Scientific Study
Spreadsheets 1
See our full catalog here (3 pages). If you want to take classes from any other instructor, just sign up to take a course with Brad Miller, Aly Alford, Brigitta Jensen, Jeff Barke, Cathy Stein, Sarah Woods Kender, Jennifer Giustra-Kozek, Dean Croshaw, Matthew Buns, Tori Alexander, Rob Rigney, and more. They are truly special, a community experience!
