In May 2021, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed a petition demanding that the FDA revoke emergency-use authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines, citing safety, efficacy, and transparency concerns. Yesterday (1/17/2025), the New York Times (“Breaking news: Kennedy tried to stop Covid vaccinations 6 months after rollout”) tried to dismiss him as a fringe figure, using rhetoric rather than objective reporting to counter his points. Today, many of Kennedy's critiques are vindicated by evolving data on vaccine efficacy, adverse events, and institutional failures. This critique revisits the NYT article, dissecting its flaws and situating Kennedy’s dissent within a broader context of public health ethics, scientific uncertainty, and media responsibility.

Framing and Bias

Media framing often influences public perception, especially in polarizing issues. The article repeatedly frames Kennedy as an uninformed outsider, using emotionally charged descriptors like “shocking error of judgment” and aligning him with “flat earthers.” Such framing is not neutral reporting but an effort to delegitimize Kennedy’s arguments without engaging their substance. This tactic discourages readers from considering his points critically, creating an echo chamber that perpetuates a singular narrative.

Misrepresentation of Kennedy’s Position

The article reduces Kennedy’s stance to an absolutist, anti-vaccine position, ignoring his informed, nuanced calls for improved safety, transparency, and patient choice. For example, his assertion that the vaccines do not prevent transmission has since been validated by multiple studies showing reduced efficacy against transmission over time. It shows a lack of integrity for the Times to publish abjectly false claims about the efficacy of pertussis, mumps, and other vaccines - all of which are widely known not to stop transmission. Kennedy’s concerns about public health transparency were not anti-science but reflective of a need for science-based policy, accountability, and robust safety monitoring.

Evidence of Waning and Negative Efficacy

Fantini’s research on Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) highlights the risk of vaccines exacerbating infection under certain conditions, particularly as new variants emerge. Moreover, data from the UK, Israel, and elsewhere revealed negative efficacy over time in vaccinated populations, with higher infection rates among vaccinated individuals compared to their unvaccinated counterparts during specific periods. The lack of sufficient studies on ADE on variants other than the Wuhan-1 variant is part of why it makes sense for Kennedy to lead HHS. These findings support Kennedy’s critiques and challenge the article's blanket assertion of vaccine efficacy.

The article characterized Mr. Kennedy’s position on efficacy by citing a public health “expert” at Brown University thusly:

“‘the idea that in early 2021 that you could be saying that people over the age of 65 don’t need Covid vaccines — that’s just nuts’”

Popular Rationalism may have affected Mr. Kennedy’s comprehension of the problem, as we were publishing on negative efficacy in 2021:

New York Times’ Overstated Lives-Saved Metrics

The NYT article cites estimates that vaccines saved 140,000 lives early in the rollout and 800,000 lives overall. These figures rely on epidemiological models with assumptions about infection fatality rates, vaccine coverage, and transmission dynamics. Critics, including Kennedy, have pointed out that these models often fail to account for confounding variables, such as natural immunity, improved treatments, and seasonality. Ignoring these limitations presents a skewed narrative of vaccine impact.

The Times’ “lives-saved” numbers are presented without proper context. They failed to address two significant issues: the systemic misclassification of causes of death in ventilated COVID-19 patients and the false discovery rate (FDR) stemming from widespread reliance on non-quantitative RT-PCR testing. These problems highlight critical flaws in the models used to estimate vaccine impact and raise questions about the integrity of public health metrics during the pandemic.

The Times itself has reported that most - as many as 95% of ventilated COVID-19 patients did not die directly from SARS-CoV-2 but instead succumbed to bacterial pneumonia or sepsis, common complications of prolonged mechanical ventilation. These findings challenge the assumption that such deaths were preventable by vaccination. Research published in 2021 in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and Chest Journal supports this conclusion, showing that secondary infections were the leading causes of death among ICU patients. Additionally, research in the Journal of Clinical Investigation found that critically ill COVID-19 patients are susceptible to secondary bacterial pneumonia, which can lead to severe sepsis and increased mortality.

The study by Gao et al. underscores the heightened risk of VAP in patients with COVID-19 due to prolonged mechanical ventilation and severe respiratory failure, compared to other ICU cohorts, including those with bacterial or non-COVID viral pneumonia.

The development of the CarpeDiem machine-learning algorithm offers an innovative method to analyze patient trajectories in critical care, utilizing clinical data to identify associations between unresolving VAP and mortality. This finding is critical, as it provides robust evidence that secondary bacterial infections, such as VAP, significantly contribute to ICU mortality. This aligns with other studies indicating that many deaths initially attributed to COVID-19 were, in fact, the result of complications like bacterial pneumonia or sepsis, which vaccines are not designed to prevent.

The commentary also underscores the potential for broader applications of machine-learning tools like CarpeDiem in critical care, suggesting their utility in diagnosing and managing other ICU complications. However, it also raises questions about current approaches to managing and preventing VAP, emphasizing improved detection, treatment strategies, and a deeper understanding of the associated comorbidities.

These findings challenge the attribution of all ventilator-related deaths to COVID-19 and call for a reassessment of public health metrics. They highlight the necessity for precision in reporting the cause of death, particularly in the context of pandemic response, and underscore the importance of integrating advanced analytic tools to refine critical care practices.

The misclassification of deaths inflates the number of "COVID deaths" and, by extension, the lives attributed to vaccines. Vaccines, while effective in reducing severe cases of COVID-19, were unlikely to prevent deaths from bacterial pneumonia or sepsis. Worse, admitted patients were denied potential life-saving antibiotics and corticosteroids as “against protocol”, a position enforced by threats of non-compensation for patients given alternative pathways to health. As a result, adjusting the models to account for this medical malfeasance would significantly reduce the estimated number of lives saved.

The false discovery rate further complicates the issue, driven by the widespread use of non-quantitative RT-PCR testing as a diagnostic tool. RT-PCR tests, often run at high cycle thresholds (Ct), amplified fragments of viral RNA that did not necessarily indicate active infection. Studies, such as one published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, show that samples with Ct values above 30 often correlate poorly with infectiousness. This over-diagnosis resulted in patients being classified as COVID-19 cases even when the virus was not the primary cause of symptoms or death.

A study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases (Jaafar et al., 2020) examined the relationship between cycle threshold (Ct) values from RT-PCR tests and the ability to culture live SARS-CoV-2 virus, a proxy for infectiousness. The researchers analyzed 3,790 positive samples and found a significant correlation between lower Ct values and thriving viral culture. Specifically, they reported that at a Ct value of 25, approximately 70% of samples yielded live virus cultures. This success rate dropped to 20% at a Ct value of 30 and declined to less than 3% at a Ct value of 35. These findings suggest that samples with higher Ct values, particularly above 30, are less likely to contain viable, infectious virus.

This correlation indicates that individuals with higher Ct values may have lower viral loads, reducing the likelihood of transmitting the virus to others. However, it's important to note that while Ct values can provide insights into viral load and potential infectiousness, they are influenced by various factors, including the specific RT-PCR assay used, sample collection timing, and individual patient differences. Therefore, Ct values should be interpreted cautiously and with other clinical and epidemiological information. One thing is for sure: Commercial tests should publish the CT values they use as a matter of routine, as well as both false discovery and false positives estimates, so individuals can assess the likelihood of false positives and public health numbers can be updated in real-time.

Physicians were also given the ability to overrule negative COVID-19 tests. The resulting overclassification of COVID-19 deaths distorted vaccine efficacy models, as reductions in deaths attributed to vaccines often included cases misdiagnosed due to faulty RT-PCR usage with arbitrarily high cycle threshold cutoffs.

The combined effects of misdiagnosis and FDR highlight the need to revisit vaccine lives-saved metrics critically. The overstatement of preventable deaths not only distorts public understanding of vaccine efficacy but also fails to account for natural immunity, which studies such as Chemaitelly et al. (NEJM, 2022) have shown to provide robust protection comparable to or better than vaccines in some populations. These oversights amplify the need for transparent reporting and accurate modeling.

The reliance on non-quantitative RT-PCR testing without clear guidelines for Ct thresholds further eroded trust in pandemic response metrics. Inflated case counts and misclassified deaths fed into exaggerated narratives about vaccine impact, undermining public confidence. Transparency in testing standards and reporting is essential to restoring credibility. A full re-evaluation of pandemic data, incorporating corrections for FDR and stricter criteria for defining COVID-19 deaths and infections, is necessary to recalibrate vaccine effectiveness models. This retrospective analysis would provide a more accurate picture of vaccine impact and address the broader implications of over-reliance on flawed diagnostics.

The combined impact of misclassifying causes of death and FDR issues arising from non-quantitative RT-PCR testing calls for significant downward adjustments in vaccine lives-saved estimates. Public health responses must prioritize accurate diagnostics, transparent modeling, and acknowledgment of uncertainties to improve credibility and ensure better preparedness for future crises. Only through rigorous reevaluation can the scientific and public health communities rebuild trust and enhance the effectiveness of future interventions.

Censorship and Freedom of Expression

The article downplays the significance of coordinated efforts to silence dissent. Kennedy’s inclusion in the “Disinformation Dozen” and his subsequent deplatforming exemplify the suppression of legitimate concerns under the guise of combating misinformation. Legal filings from Kennedy’s lawsuits revealed that White House officials leaned on social media platforms to censor opposing views. These actions raise First Amendment concerns and undermine public trust in health agencies.

Censorship has become a pivotal issue in contemporary society, with profound implications for free speech, trust in institutions, and the fabric of democratic governance. Legal cases and findings have shed light on the troubling intersection of governmental influence and private platforms, revealing how the suppression of dissent can erode constitutional protections and undermine public confidence.

One of the most striking examples is Missouri v. Biden (2023), where evidence surfaced of direct communications between the White House and social media companies. The government had urged these platforms to remove or suppress posts categorized as “misinformation.” A court ruling declared such actions likely violated the First Amendment, as they effectively made private platforms extensions of state censorship (Ars Technica, 2023). Even when framed as a necessary response to crises like public health emergencies, these efforts highlighted the constitutional boundaries prohibiting state-imposed suppression of dissenting voices. This decision was upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which emphasized that such actions coerced platforms into state-sponsored moderation (Reason, 2023).

Another emblematic case is Berenson v. Twitter. Journalist Alex Berenson, known for his critical views on COVID-19 policies, was suspended after documents revealed pressure from the White House to enforce stricter policies against vaccine “misinformation.” This case exposed the blurred lines between public and private entities, raising vital questions about the extent to which social media companies act as proxies for government-driven censorship. Similarly, the suppression of news stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 U.S. elections illustrated how the confluence of platform moderation and governmental influence could shape public discourse, potentially skewing democratic processes (NYPost).

The implications of such suppression extend far beyond the immediate controversies. Historical examples underscore how attempts to control narratives can have long-term consequences for public trust. The Watergate scandal of the early 1970s is a salient case. Efforts by the Nixon administration to conceal its involvement in a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters led to an unprecedented erosion of trust in government institutions. The public’s growing awareness of these suppression tactics only fueled skepticism toward the presidency and federal agencies.

The Tuskegee syphilis experiment serves as another powerful lesson. For decades, the U.S. government concealed the unethical treatment of African-American men who were denied proper medical care under the guise of medical research. This tragic episode has left a lasting legacy of distrust in public health institutions, particularly among marginalized communities, a sentiment that continues to resonate today (CDC, 2021).

Modern parallels, such as China’s handling of the initial COVID-19 outbreak, illustrate how censorship can exacerbate global crises. The suppression of whistleblowers like the late Dr. Li Wenliang, who sought to warn the public about the emerging threat of SARS-CoV-2, delayed critical responses and fueled conspiracy theories. The resulting erosion of trust in China’s transparency had far-reaching consequences for global health diplomacy, highlighting how censorship can undermine the credibility of institutions in moments of crisis.

In the digital age, censorship’s impact is magnified by the speed and scope of information dissemination. Repressing dissenting views on platforms like Facebook and Twitter has driven users to alternative, often unregulated spaces where misinformation flourishes unchecked. This dynamic fosters ideological polarization as individuals retreat into echo chambers reinforcing preexisting beliefs (Pew Research Center, 2022). Public health communication has been a notable casualty, with blanket suppression of vaccine skepticism or discussions about alternative COVID-19 treatments fueling resistance among certain populations. Instead of fostering trust in health authorities, these actions have deepened divisions and hampered efforts to promote collective well-being.

The erosion of trust extends to the media, which many perceive as complicit in suppressing dissenting voices. Mainstream outlets’ alignment with government narratives—whether real or perceived—has weakened their role as impartial watchdogs. For instance, the coordinated suppression of topics such as the origins of COVID-19 or debates about mask efficacy has amplified accusations of bias, further straining public confidence in journalistic integrity (Columbia Journalism Review).

History offers essential lessons for navigating these challenges. Transparency is a powerful antidote to censorship and can be a trust builder. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, President John F. Kennedy’s administration bolstered its credibility by presenting clear evidence of Soviet missiles in Cuba, a move that reinforced public trust in the government’s narrative (Brookings, 2012). This approach demonstrates the value of openly acknowledging uncertainties and providing robust evidence to support decisions.

Effective solutions must also address the regulatory landscape. Clear guidelines for content moderation can prevent abuses of power while safeguarding free speech. The European Union’s Digital Services Act provides a model by holding platforms accountable without infringing on fundamental rights (European Commission, 2022). Encouraging dissent is equally crucial. Whistleblower protections and independent oversight mechanisms can ensure dissent is not penalized but embraced as a means of self-correction and institutional improvement (Transparency International, 2022).

Transparency International emphasizes that robust whistleblower protections and independent oversight mechanisms are essential for fostering an environment where individuals can report wrongdoing without fear of retaliation. Such measures not only safeguard the individuals who come forward but also enhance institutional integrity by promoting transparency and accountability. For instance, Transparency International's Best Practice Guide for Whistleblowing Legislation outlines key principles for effective whistleblower protection, including accessible reporting channels, protection from all forms of retaliation, and mechanisms that ensure disclosures lead to corrective actions (Transparency.org).

Moreover, the organization highlights the importance of internal reporting systems supported by strong oversight to ensure that reports are handled appropriately and lead to necessary reforms. A culture that supports whistleblowing is crucial so that individuals feel safe and encouraged to speak up against misconduct (Transparency.org).

By implementing these protections and oversight mechanisms, institutions can embrace dissent as a means of self-correction and improvement, strengthening public trust and upholding ethical standards.

The risks of censorship are not merely theoretical; they are lived realities with tangible consequences. As the digital sphere evolves, the challenge lies in balancing the need to combat misinformation with the imperative to uphold fundamental freedoms. A renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and respect for diverse perspectives is essential for restoring trust in institutions and safeguarding democratic principles. The lessons of history must guide us, illuminating the path toward a society where open discourse thrives, dissent is valued, and trust is rebuilt.

Adverse Events and Safety Monitoring

Kennedy’s petition highlighted safety concerns, including myocarditis and pericarditis—side effects now acknowledged by the CDC and FDA. Data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and independent studies confirm higher-than-expected rates of these conditions among young males. Their new positions reinforce the importance of Kennedy’s focus on safety monitoring and highlight his prescience. Additionally, emerging research suggests a possible increase in all-cause mortality among vaccinated populations in some age groups, further supporting calls for better safety oversight.

Ethical Dilemmas in Emergency-Use Authorization

The EUA process for mRNA vaccines bypassed standard long-term safety evaluations, raising ethical questions about informed consent and risk-benefit analyses. Kennedy’s concerns align with principles of the precautionary principle, which advocates caution in the face of scientific uncertainty. Safety mechanisms are especially needed in times of urgency; Fauci and Collins’ plan to combine Phase 2 and Phase 3 in the mRNA jab clinical trials thwarted findings of adverse events. The Times article fails to address these as even ethical dilemmas, presenting EUA as an unassailable public health necessity.

Lack of Nuance in Alternative Treatments

The article dismisses alternative treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine without engaging with the complexities of their mixed evidence base. While some studies showed limited efficacy, others indicated potential benefits when used early or in combination therapies. The outright dismissal of these treatments contributed to a polarized narrative that ignored the need for further research during the pandemic’s early stages.

The Times does not mention some attempts to defraud the public with fraudulent data on both Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine nor does it mention paid-for re-interpretation of studies by corrupted scientists revealed by Tess Lawrie.

Media Responsibility and Scientific Skepticism

By failing to provide balanced reporting, the article perpetuates a culture of deference to authority figures while sidelining dissenting voices. Historical examples, such as the delayed recognition of harms from thalidomide, asbestos, and leaded gasoline, illustrate the importance of skepticism in advancing public health. Kennedy’s critiques, though controversial, belong within this tradition of necessary scientific dissent.

Trade-Offs in Public Health Policy

Mass vaccination policies during a public health emergency involve ethical trade-offs between individual rights and collective benefits. Kennedy’s critique aligns with valid concerns about informed consent and transparency, often overlooked in the rush to promote public health measures. Kennedy’s advocacy for transparency and patient autonomy highlights the need for policies that respect both. The article’s failure to address these trade-offs simplifies complex ethical debates into a binary of pro- and anti-vaccine stances.

Broader Implications for Public Health

Kennedy’s concerns extend beyond COVID-19. Concerns about conflicts of interest, trust erosion, and the need for transparent governance resonate beyond COVID-19. These systemic issues are central to Kennedy’s broader critiques and deserve more attention.

These issues should have been addressed to ensure the credibility of the Times article and future public health initiatives, particularly in the face of emerging pandemics.

Conclusion: Toward a Culture of Open Inquiry and Healthy Skepticism

The NYT article exemplifies the pitfalls of dismissing dissent as fringe rather than engaging it constructively. Kennedy’s critiques, though controversial, were grounded in valid concerns about safety, efficacy, and ethics. Revisiting these points with the benefit of hindsight reveals the dangers of a narrative-driven approach to public health. A culture of open inquiry, transparent science, and respectful debate is essential for rebuilding public trust and ensuring the success of future health interventions.

The New York Times should be celebrating Mr. Kennedy, his army of citizen scientists, and others who were far ahead of the curve on essential topics:

The Futility of Lockdowns: The criticisms of lockdown policies, as articulated by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and others in The Great Barrington Declaration, have been echoed in subsequent analyses showing the disproportionate social and economic harms inflicted on vulnerable populations without significantly altering the trajectory of the virus

Transmission Prevention :

Subsequent data on breakthrough infections and waning efficacy have validated Kennedy’s critique that vaccines do not prevent transmission.

Adverse Events :

Concerns about myocarditis, pericarditis, and other significant side effects have since been acknowledged, reinforcing the importance of Kennedy’s focus on safety monitoring.

Targeted Recommendations:

Kennedy’s argument against blanket recommendations aligns with growing recognition that risks and benefits vary across age groups and populations.

