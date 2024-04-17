Today we’re announcing an article series that will address the question: What’s killing Americans and Making us Sick? This article series will define the research agenda that should be in place at HHS-impacted research centers. We have to undo the harm of 30 years of malfeasance and neglect on these issues.

This is not a doom-scrolling exercise. You know us better - we’re solution-focused, and we will help set the agenda that everyone can support to reduce human pain and suffering through knowledge.

Please upgrade to a paid subscription and help drive this initiative forward. Paid subscribers enjoy discounts in courses offered at IPAK-EDU.org. (MICROBIOME MASTER CLASS THIS SUMMER, FOR EXAMPLE).

We’ll start the series tomorrow, April 18, 2024.

