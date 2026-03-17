Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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John Klar's avatar
John Klar
6h

Brilliant analysis. We have paid farmers (through crop insurance and ethanol production) to become dependent on this destructive system; we must similarly incentivize them to wean them off this toxic dependency. It is not just superweeds, but soil and water destruction, that threaten the long-term sustainability of this massive boondoggle.

You write "Banks and lenders fund predictability, not sustainability." Yup, but when the business model implodes due to lack of sustainability, the bankers will be dragged into insolvency with their farmer borrowers: the lending is not sustainable if the underlying methodology is unsound.

I discuss the interaction of these problems with globalist efforts to dominate food production, supply chain risks, and the lurking threat of runaway inflation in my new book, out today: https://www.amazon.com/Coming-Food-Crisis-Corporations-Activists/dp/1631441027/ref=sr_1_1?crid=8HURZ2XUZ2TB&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.f97JeoLu294BT09Oqnaiu_OkYo11E_6YjTA4gK8L27SSr1tEXkm-jSZ1GbPFFpUDuSDm3UsMxyyQ0EgZ2lDS4raqSumJ-w4xKypmDYDETEkPA9dURrE3Sq88yhgrqH7E.3U8xcQkv4lO9FWYhLBlHAWMfKxRm29jh0hoHU3djBmk&dib_tag=se&keywords=john+klar&qid=1773678699&s=books&sprefix=john+klar%2Cstripbooks%2C896&sr=1-1

Much of the world is headed for a cliff: America's industrial crop farmers are at the front of the queue!

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Graham Wells's avatar
Graham Wells
6h

In the list under subhead "Concrete Redesign Sequence: Updated", the end of item 5 should read "...herbicides and pesticides."

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