See: The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) (22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq.)

U.S.-Funded Research in China – A Deep Dive into GOF and Collaboration

The intricate collaboration between U.S. public health administrators, researchers, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) has raised serious concerns about the role U.S. officials may have played in facilitating dangerous experiments that could have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. As evidence has emerged over time, it suggests that decisions made by U.S. public health authorities were not merely administrative but deeply entangled with controversial gain-of-function (GOF) research. We will examine how these relationships evolved, and certain key events transpired before and during the pandemic.

In 2017, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins overturned the U.S. moratorium on GOF research. This moratorium had been in place since 2014 due to fears about the potential dangers of artificially enhancing the pathogenicity or transmissibility of viruses. Their decision to lift the ban opened the door for U.S. funding to resume supporting high-risk experiments in UNC’s Ralph Baric’s domestic labs and foreign institutions such as the WIV. This decision proved consequential as the pandemic unfolded, implicating the very research that these officials had greenlighted.

In 2018, Peter Daszak, Shi Zhengli, Ralph Baric, and others submitted a grant proposal that has since come to be viewed as a potential blueprint for the eventual creation or accidental release of SARS-CoV-2. The grant, titled "Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence," outlined plans for conducting GOF research on bat coronaviruses to understand better their potential to jump from animals to humans. This research was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under Fauci’s direction. The experiments outlined in this grant bear striking similarities to what is now known about SARS-CoV-2, shedding further light on the role of this research role in the pandemic’s origins.

By 2019, the authors of this grant—Daszak, Baric, and Shi—participated in an NIAID-organized conference call to discuss research related to SARS-like coronaviruses (SARSr-CoVs). The timing of this meeting, occurring mere months before the first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, has raised questions about whether these researchers were aware of the imminent danger of the virus or its potential to escape from laboratory containment. Notably, this was one of the last significant discussions about the specific research before the pandemic began to spread globally.

In early 2020, as COVID-19 began its global spread, Kristian Andersen, a virologist reviewing the virus’s genomic data, wrote to Edward Holmes expressing concerns that SARS-CoV-2 might have originated in a lab. In this communication, Andersen informed Fauci of his suspicions. This admission led to a rapid response from Fauci, who instructed his deputy, Hugh Auchincloss, to answer his phone immediately, attaching one of Baric’s papers on GOF research and alluding to important work ahead. The urgency and reference to Baric’s work in this exchange indicate that Fauci was fully aware of the potential link between the research funded under his watch and the unfolding pandemic.

Shortly after these communications, Fauci convened a call with prominent GOF research advocates to discuss Andersen’s thesis. During this call, Eddie Holmes cryptically remarked, “Big Ask!”—likely referring to the political and scientific implications of acknowledging a lab origin for the virus. Andersen’s response, “Destroy the world with sequence data, yay or nay?” suggests the high stakes involved in the decision to pursue or dismiss this line of investigation. Following this meeting, Andersen, Holmes, and other virologists began ghostwriting a paper claiming that a laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2 was implausible. This paper, which dismissed the possibility of a lab leak, was edited and supported by individuals with vested interests, including Fauci and Collins through NIH and NIAID and Jeremy Farrar through Wellcome Trust.

Privately, however, the authors expressed doubts about their public conclusions. Internal communications reveal that they mocked Daszak, implying he was ill-equipped to predict a virus originating from his lab, and confessed that a lab origin was "so friggin likely." These revelations point to a coordinated effort to manage public perception of the pandemic’s origins despite personal misgivings about the official narrative.

Amid these developments, Fauci met with Ralph Baric to discuss Baric’s GOF work on coronaviruses, conducted with Shi Zhengli’s team at the WIV. This meeting further reinforces Fauci’s intimate knowledge of the GOF research taking place and its potential role in the pandemic’s outbreak. However, this context was not disclosed publicly when Andersen’s paper was published. Instead, Fauci used his platform as NIAID director to promote the paper on international television, briefing the American public about COVID-19 without mentioning his involvement or that of Baric, Daszak, and other key players.

Meanwhile, Farrar, Daszak, and other researchers collaborated to write another paper denouncing lab-origin theories as "conspiracy theories." These efforts included conspiring to prevent Baric and other principal investigators (PIs) from signing the paper, though Daszak did sign it without disclosing his conflicts of interest. Despite growing evidence and internal doubts, the continued suppression of lab-origin theories suggests a coordinated effort to protect institutional reputations and international partnerships, particularly with China.

Fauci’s role in this narrative became even more suspect when he testified under oath that he had no knowledge of GOF research in Wuhan and denied any association with Ralph Baric. However, FOIA requests later revealed that Fauci had, in reality, been in direct communication with Baric and was well aware of the GOF research being conducted at the WIV. These documents exposed Fauci’s dishonesty about his involvement and knowledge, raising the possibility that he sought to distance himself from the controversial research once it became clear that a lab origin was a serious consideration.

Further complicating the picture, NIAID’s FOIA officer, Marge Moore, actively obstructed information requests throughout the pandemic. Fauci’s deputy, David Morens, privately admitted that Moore could “make emails disappear,” implicating a broader effort within NIAID to control the narrative and limit transparency. Morens, who was close friends with Daszak, also violated the federal Records Act by conducting official business through his private Gmail account, further obfuscating the paper trail of communications during this critical period.

The mounting evidence reveals a complex web of decisions, communications, and strategies to shape public perception of the pandemic's origins while shielding key figures and institutions from scrutiny. While no direct evidence has yet proven that SARS-CoV-2 was deliberately engineered or released, the actions of U.S. public health administrators, particularly Fauci and Collins, raise serious questions about whether they were working in the best interest of the American public—or, at times, on behalf of other nations or scientific agendas.

Andrew Huff’s Allegations and the Role of U.S. Public Health Administrators in Potential Foreign Collusion

The core question we seek to address is whether U.S. public health administrators acted in ways that benefitted foreign nations, specifically China, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Central to this inquiry are the allegations made by Andrew Huff, a former vice president at EcoHealth Alliance, whose book The Truth About Wuhan (Skyhorse) claims that key figures in U.S.-funded research may have been working on behalf of both U.S. intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Huff’s claims, though contentious, highlight troubling dynamics that suggest U.S. public health administrators and researchers may have taken actions that align more with protecting China’s interests than serving the American public.

Andrew Huff’s book reveals his version of the inner workings of EcoHealth Alliance and the network of virologists funded by U.S. taxpayer money, including Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina and Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Huff alleges that Baric, one of the world’s foremost experts in coronaviruses and GOF research, told him he had acted as an agent for both U.S. intelligence and Chinese interests. Specifically, Huff raises the possibility that Baric’s collaboration with Shi Zhengli and the WIV placed him in a dual role, navigating competing priorities between U.S. national security and Chinese scientific and political interests.

Huff’s allegations gain relevance in light of the actions taken by U.S. public health administrators, particularly Dr. Anthony Fauci, who oversaw much of the funding that supported GOF research at the WIV. In 2017, Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins lifted the U.S. moratorium on GOF research, which had been in place due to concerns about the risks of enhancing pathogens to make them more transmissible or deadly. This decision paved the way for continued collaboration between U.S. researchers like Baric and Chinese virologists. By 2018, a grant proposal authored by Baric, Daszak, and Shi Zhengli outlined research that bears a striking resemblance to the eventual emergence of SARS-CoV-2, further fueling concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

In his book, Huff suggests that Baric’s position as a leading researcher gave him unique access to sensitive information that could have been shared with Chinese collaborators, either directly or through broader networks of scientific exchange. Huff’s revelation reveals the possibility that Baric’s work, which was heavily funded by U.S. government grants, may have been conducted in a manner designed to benefit Chinese biotechnological and strategic global interests. Huff points out that Baric’s close work with Shi Zhengli and his alleged connections to U.S. intelligence raise questions about whether U.S. officials fully understood the implications of their collaboration with China, particularly in the context of viral research with pandemic potential.

While Huff’s claims in The Truth About Wuhan are yet to be fully substantiated, they align with broader concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding U.S. funding of the WIV. In 2019, just months before the COVID-19 outbreak, Baric, Daszak, and Shi were involved in an NIAID-led conference call to discuss SARS-like coronaviruses (SARSr-CoVs). The timing of this discussion, coupled with the fact that many of the researchers involved never wrote another paper on the subject, raises red flags about the nature of the research being conducted. Furthermore, the call has been scrutinized for its potential role in shaping the early response to the virus and downplaying the risks associated with GOF research at the WIV.

The public narrative around SARS-CoV-2's origins was further shaped by actions taken in early 2020. In internal communications, Kristian Andersen expressed concerns to Edward Holmes, writing that the virus’s genetic structure suggested it may have been engineered in a lab. These concerns were shared with Fauci, who quickly took steps to manage the narrative. Fauci instructed his deputy, Hugh Auchincloss, to be on high alert, attaching one of Baric’s papers on GOF research. This exchange, revealed through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, suggests that Fauci was acutely aware of the potential connection between the pandemic and the research conducted by Baric and his Chinese collaborators.

In response to Andersen’s concerns, Fauci convened a group of prominent GOF research advocates, including Andersen and Eddie Holmes, to discuss handling the growing speculation about the virus’s origins. During this meeting, Holmes cryptically remarked, “Big Ask!”—a reference to the enormity of the task at hand: dismissing the possibility of a lab origin for SARS-CoV-2 without concrete evidence. Andersen followed with, “Destroy the world with sequence data, yay or nay?”—a clear indication of the stakes involved in revealing or suppressing the sequence data that could potentially point to a lab leak. Following this discussion, Andersen, Holmes, and other researchers began drafting a paper that ultimately dismissed the lab-leak theory as “implausible,” a position that Fauci and Collins quickly promoted.

What makes these actions even more concerning is that the paper, which was later published and became a cornerstone of the public argument against a lab origin, was supported and edited by Peter Daszak—one of the primary figures responsible for directing U.S. funds to the WIV. Daszak’s conflicts of interest were never disclosed, and internal communications reveal that many of the authors involved in the paper privately admitted that a lab origin was “so friggin likely.” Yet, they continued to push the zoonotic narrative, mocking Daszak’s inability to predict a virus emerging from his own lab while publicly supporting his position.

Fauci’s involvement in this narrative management extended beyond scientific papers. He publicly promoted Andersen’s paper, using his role as NIAID director to shape the discourse surrounding the virus’s origins without disclosing his involvement in its creation. Fauci’s actions show he actively guided the narrative away from the lab-leak hypothesis, which would have implicated the WIV and the U.S. institutions that funded its research.

This coordinated effort to suppress the lab-leak theory was not limited to scientific discourse. Jeremy Farrar, another prominent figure in global health, collaborated with Daszak and others to write a paper that labeled lab leak theories as “conspiracy theories.” Baric and Linfa Wang were encouraged not to sign the paper, though Daszak did so without revealing his conflicts of interest. This strategic approach to managing the pandemic narrative, which aligned closely with China’s early efforts to dismiss lab-origin claims, raises serious questions about whether U.S. public health administrators were acting independently or whether they were influenced by foreign interests seeking to downplay the role of the WIV in the pandemic.

In testimony before Congress, Fauci falsely denied knowledge of GOF research in Wuhan and downplayed his connections with Baric. However, FOIA-obtained documents reveal that Fauci was in close communication with Baric and was well aware of the nature of the research conducted at the WIV. This discrepancy between Fauci’s public statements and private knowledge suggests that he may have sought to distance himself from the research once it became clear that a lab origin was a severe possibility.

Adding to the opacity surrounding these decisions is the role of Marge Moore, the NIAID’s FOIA officer, who reportedly obstructed information requests related to the pandemic. Fauci’s deputy, David Morens, admitted in private communications that Moore could “make emails disappear,” further limiting the transparency of key communications during the pandemic. Morens, who appears to have violated federal records laws by using private email accounts for official business, and his close ties to Daszak raise further questions about whether efforts to protect U.S. and Chinese institutions from scrutiny were part of a coordinated cover-up.

Ultimately, Huff’s allegations, combined with the actions of U.S. public health administrators, suggest that there may have been a deliberate effort to suppress the lab leak theory and protect the interests of those involved in GOF research. While Huff’s claims of dual agency for Baric remain allegations, the circumstantial evidence points to a broader pattern of decisions that benefitted China, protected U.S.-funded research, and obscured the origins of the pandemic. Whether U.S. officials were working on behalf of foreign nations or simply prioritizing their international relationships over transparency, the result was a failure to fully investigate the origins of a virus that wreaked havoc on nations via infections, hospitalizations, lock-downs, and, for some, dangerous mRNA-based LNP injections.

Which Countries Used Risky, Untested, and Dangerous mRNA LNP-Based Injections—And Which Did Not?

The rapid development and rollout of mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic marked a historic turning point in global public health. However, the speed with which these vaccines were deployed raised concerns about safety, long-term effects, and political implications. While many nations embraced mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, others opted for traditional vaccines or rejected mRNA technology altogether. This divergence highlights different approaches to pandemic management and reflects deeper geopolitical alignments.

Countries That Adopted mRNA LNP-Based Vaccines

The United States led the charge in promoting and administering mRNA LNP-based vaccines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in late 2020, rapidly distributing these new technologies nationwide. The U.S. government heavily backed these vaccines through Operation Warp Speed, which aimed to accelerate vaccine production and distribution. Public health mandates further encouraged mass vaccination, with millions of Americans receiving mRNA shots in 2021. However, as the vaccination campaign progressed, reports of adverse events, including myocarditis, clotting disorders, and vaccine-induced immune reactions, began to surface, raising questions about whether the benefits of these vaccines were being overstated.

Europe followed closely behind the U.S. in its adoption of mRNA vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and EU member states quickly launched mass vaccination campaigns. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy relied heavily on mRNA technology, partly due to strong backing from European governments and their desire to swiftly curb the pandemic. Yet, like the U.S., Europe saw a rise in reports of adverse events, prompting some countries to pause or limit the use of certain mRNA vaccines in younger populations.

Canada also embraced mRNA vaccines, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government securing millions of doses for the population. The rollout of mRNA vaccines became a centerpiece of Canada’s public health response, though concerns about side effects and mandates led to public protests and growing skepticism.

Other nations, including Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan, adopted mRNA vaccines as part of their pandemic response. In Australia and New Zealand, aggressive vaccination mandates accompanied widespread societal pressure to get vaccinated, resulting in high mRNA uptake. In South Korea and Japan, mRNA vaccines were widely distributed, although both countries experienced public hesitancy, with their populations expressing concern over the safety of the new technology.

Through international mechanisms like COVAX, mRNA vaccines were also distributed to low-income countries, further extending their global reach. However, distribution to these regions was often slower and more limited due to logistical challenges and mRNA vaccine storage requirements concerns.

Countries That Rejected or Avoided mRNA LNP-Based Vaccines

While mRNA vaccines dominated in Western countries, several nations opted for traditional vaccines, avoiding mRNA technology altogether. China, notably, did not adopt mRNA vaccines despite its significant role in funding global vaccine research. Instead, China relied on inactivated virus vaccines such as Sinovac and Sinopharm. This decision is striking, given China’s collaboration with Western researchers and its biotechnological capabilities. The choice to sidestep mRNA technology suggests that China may have had reservations about the untested nature of mRNA vaccines or simply favored its domestic vaccine platforms for nationalistic or strategic reasons.

Russia, like China, chose not to use mRNA vaccines, focusing instead on its homegrown Sputnik V vaccine, which uses an adenoviral vector platform. Sputnik V was promoted as a viable alternative to mRNA vaccines and was widely distributed in Russia and other allied nations. Russia’s avoidance of mRNA technology may have been partly motivated by a desire to bolster its biotechnological reputation and ensure vaccine independence from the West.

India, despite its participation in global vaccine manufacturing, also avoided mRNA vaccines, relying instead on Covaxin, an inactivated virus vaccine, and Covishield, an adenovirus-based vaccine developed with AstraZeneca. Despite international pressure, India’s reluctance to adopt mRNA vaccines reflects a preference for tried-and-true vaccine platforms in a country with a large and diverse population. The logistical challenges of distributing mRNA vaccines in a country as vast as India also likely played a role in this decision.

Several African countries resisted the adoption of mRNA vaccines. While logistical issues and supply shortages were significant factors, political skepticism also played a role. Tanzania, under President John Magufuli, famously rejected mRNA vaccines, with Magufuli expressing distrust in Western vaccine technology. This resistance, though controversial, was echoed by other nations that opted for traditional vaccine platforms or waited to see the outcomes of early mRNA vaccine rollouts in other parts of the world.

In Latin America, Cuba stood out by developing its own traditional vaccines, such as Abdala and Soberana, which avoided mRNA technology. Cuba’s decision to develop homegrown vaccines rather than import mRNA vaccines from Western nations reflects its longstanding efforts to maintain autonomy in the face of Western influence.

Comparisons with Bush’s “Axis of Evil” List

President George W. Bush’s "Axis of Evil" included countries like Iran, Iraq, and North Korea, which were seen as adversaries of the U.S. in the early 2000s. Interestingly, many of these same nations either avoided mRNA vaccines or rejected Western vaccines altogether, highlighting how geopolitical tensions may have influenced vaccine choices during the pandemic.

Iran refused Western mRNA vaccines; instead, it turned to its own domestic vaccine production efforts and imported vaccines from allies like Russia (Sputnik V) and China (Sinopharm). This decision can be seen as part of Iran’s broader strategy of resisting Western influence, particularly in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, which sanctions have heavily impacted.

North Korea, ever isolationist, refused international vaccine assistance, including mRNA vaccines. The country claimed to have controlled the virus without the need for mass vaccination, though little is known about the true extent of COVID-19 in North Korea due to the regime’s secrecy. The rejection of mRNA vaccines aligns with North Korea’s broader stance of refusing Western intervention.

Iraq, which received vaccine doses through COVAX, did use a mix of vaccines, including some mRNA vaccines. However, like other nations in the "Axis of Evil," Iraq’s vaccine strategy was marked by a heavy reliance on non-Western vaccines, particularly from China and Russia. The reluctance to embrace mRNA vaccines could be viewed as continuing the country's complex post-war relationship with the West.

Non-Western Countries and Their Vaccine Choices

Countries historically critical of Western dominance, such as Cuba and Venezuela, also avoided mRNA vaccines. Instead, they developed or imported traditional vaccines, underscoring the geopolitical undertones of vaccine distribution during the pandemic. These nations, long at odds with U.S. foreign policy, saw vaccine choices as part of a larger strategy of maintaining sovereignty and resisting Western pressure.

Why Do mRNA Vaccine Use and Mandates Fall Correlate with Geopolitical Allegiances?

The global rollout of mRNA vaccines - and attempts to mandate their use - strongly correlates with geopolitical interests and ideologies. Countries that adopted mRNA vaccines, such as the U.S., EU nations, and Canada, are aligned with Western ideals of open society and democratic, representative government. Countries that avoided mRNA vaccines have significant geopolitical and ideological differences with the Western world.

The global divide over adopting mRNA LNP-based vaccines reveals much about the intersection of health and geopolitics. Countries that embraced mRNA technology were aligned with Western culture, while others that resisted it mostly had closer relationships with China. The fact that vaccine type is largely aligned with long-standing global ideological divisions brings to the surface the question of individual US Public Health Officials’—and funded organizations and persons' — broader national interests and allegiances.

Fairly Odd Behavior by Public Health Officials

The behavior and priorities of public health officials in the U.S. and the U.K. during the pandemic, particularly regarding the use of mRNA vaccines, have raised questions about their underlying motivations and allegiances. Despite aggressive public campaigns to promote and even mandate these vaccines, odd inconsistencies emerged—most notably, the lack of vaccination mandates for CDC employees. This contradiction highlights a strange dichotomy: while public health authorities pushed the general population to adopt mRNA technology, those within the institutions driving these mandates were exempt from the same requirements. In the U.K., similar concerns arose as public health officials prioritized aligning with geopolitical interests over a more cautious, transparent approach to the safety and efficacy of these novel vaccines. These behaviors suggest a deeper, unspoken priority—aligning with Western-led global initiatives while sidelining questions about long-term vaccine safety, notably when non-Western countries largely avoided mRNA technology with differing political ideologies.

U.S. Military Mandates – Did the U.S. Top Brass Mandate a Bioweapon?

The U.S. military’s rapid adoption of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked concerns that the armed forces were potentially a testing ground for untested and experimental vaccines. This aggressive rollout led to widespread backlash, with military personnel raising alarms about the safety and necessity of mRNA vaccines, particularly given the controversial nature of the technology. On January 1, 2024, Fmr. Lt. Colonel Brad Miller, Commander Rob Green, and over 230 service members and veterans publicly called for accountability from military leadership, accusing them of violating federal law and failing to protect soldiers from vaccine-related harm. Their letter highlighted the inadequacies in the military’s handling of the vaccine mandates, including a perceived lack of transparency and concern for the well-being of service members. They questioned whether military personnel had been subjected to unnecessary risks by being mandated to take mRNA vaccines, which were still under emergency use authorization.

This concern is magnified when comparing the U.S. military's policy to China's. Despite its involvement in global vaccine research, China notably did not mandate mRNA vaccines for its military or general population. Instead, China relied on traditional inactivated virus vaccines like Sinopharm, suggesting either a strategic decision to avoid mRNA technology or skepticism about its safety. The stark difference between the U.S. and China raises a crucial question: Why did the U.S. mandate mRNA vaccines for its military when other global powers, including China, opted for more traditional and time-tested vaccine platforms?

The aggressive push for mRNA vaccines within the U.S. military has drawn criticism from critics raising uncomfortable questions. Dr. Crisanna Shackelford, a Navy veteran and an advocate for medical freedom, has been particularly vocal in questioning whether the military was mandated to take a "bioweapon" in the form of these experimental vaccines. Through a nonprofit organization, Real Reactions, Dr. Shackelford has called for a full investigation into the long-term effects of mRNA vaccines on military personnel, linking them to broader concerns about military readiness and the ethics of using service members as a testing ground for new technologies. Even if a rhetorical point, her criticism shows that the US military could potentially be made vulnerable via public health messaging to exposing all of its members to potentially deadly bioweapons. Her critiques also emphasize the lack of long-term safety data for mRNA vaccines and highlight the ethical considerations of mandating unproven medical technologies for those who defend the nation.

Dr. Shackelford’s concerns are not isolated. She joins a growing number of voices, including military personnel and public health advocates, who are questioning the motivations behind the push for mRNA vaccines. While Dr. Shackelford's characterization of the vaccines as a "bioweapon" is provocative, it reflects the growing mistrust among some members of the public and the armed forces regarding the safety of these new technologies. She argues that the military, as an institution, has an obligation to ensure the utmost care and protection for its service members, and the rapid adoption of mRNA vaccines runs counter to this responsibility.

In parallel, the Biden administration’s attempt to mandate vaccines across the broader workforce via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) further underscores the aggressive stance on mRNA vaccine adoption in the West. This move was met with significant pushback from workers, states, and legal entities challenging the constitutionality of mandating vaccines under emergency use authorization. Even in the face of global reluctance to adopt mRNA technology, the rush to enforce universal vaccination raises important questions about the broader geopolitical and domestic influences at play.

The centrality of Dr. Shackelford’s critiques is made obvious by the international context—many countries opted to avoid mRNA vaccines altogether, favoring traditional vaccine platforms like Sinovac and Sputnik V. The aggressive promotion of mRNA vaccines in the U.S., in contrast to global trends, suggests that factors beyond public health concerns may have been at play. The question remains: Were mRNA vaccines used as a geopolitical tool, intended to showcase Western pharmaceutical innovation and cement alliances, even at the potential expense of public trust and safety?

For more details on Dr. Crisanna Shackelford’s work, including her advocacy for military health freedom and accountability, you can explore her nonprofit, Real Reactions, at Real Reactions, or view her involvement with the Children's Health Defense Military Chapter.

Additionally, the January 1, 2024, letter (now signed my over 37K Americans) can be accessed (See militaryaccountability.net).

The U.S. military’s decision to mandate mRNA vaccines starkly contrasts the decisions and actions of other global powers, like China. Dr. Shackelford and other military medical choice advocates' concerns continue to reflect deeper ethical questions about using experimental vaccines on service members and the broader implications of these mandates in the context of global health diplomacy and geopolitical strategy.

No CDC Employee Mandates: What Did the CDC Know and Keep to Themselves – and, More Importantly, Why?

The absence of a vaccine mandate for CDC employees during the pandemic—while the agency relentlessly pushed for nationwide adoption of mRNA vaccines—demands a deeper examination. This glaring inconsistency reveals a troubling lack of transparency from an institution tasked with guiding the nation's public health response. Why, at the peak of the pandemic, were the very employees responsible for developing and promoting vaccine guidelines exempt from the same mandates forced on millions of Americans?

While the CDC continued to preach the importance of vaccination, public-facing data was clear: many citizens were compelled to get vaccinated to keep their jobs, access public services, or attend events. Yet, at the CDC itself, no such pressure was applied. This discrepancy raises urgent questions. Was there hesitation within the agency about the safety and efficacy of the mRNA vaccines that was never disclosed to the public? If not, what made CDC employees, those closest to the data, exempt from mandates imposed on nearly every other federal employee?

If the vaccines were as safe and effective as the CDC insisted, why would the agency's employees need to be treated differently from millions of American workers? The absence of mandates at the CDC itself suggests internal special, secret knowledge on the risks involved in administering an unproven mRNA vaccine under emergency use authorization. This could explain why no CDC employees were required to participate in the nationwide mandate—a policy decision that starkly contrasts the urgency applied to the public.

Furthermore, while the Biden administration aggressively pursued vaccine mandates through OSHA for private businesses, the CDC singularly stood itself apart as exempt. Why? The lack of CDC mandates raises important ethical questions about whether public health officials prioritized their own workforce's autonomy and well-being over the same principles applied to the general public. This gap in policy reveals a severe flaw in the agency’s transparency, raising the possibility that the CDC had knowledge or concerns that it failed to communicate to the American people.

The public deserves to know why CDC employees were shielded from the mandates imposed on millions of others, especially given the CDC’s central role in crafting these mandates in the first place. What did the CDC know, and why was this critical information withheld? It’s time for answers via a law forcing them to unveil all redacted \pages in documents obtained by FOIAs, which may well answer these questions and explain why CDC employees were arbitrarily singled out as exempt from the rules that millions of others had no choice but to follow.

U.S. Public Health Administrators, Federal Records Laws, and the Global Effort to Suppress Forensic Investigation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology

From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, questions about the role of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in the virus’s origin were met with a concerted effort to stigmatize those raising these concerns. Accusations of racism were wielded against anyone probing into the WIV’s involvement, creating a chilling effect on legitimate scientific discourse. This narrative, driven by public health figures like Peter Daszak and Jeremy Farrar, turned attention away from the WIV, despite growing evidence suggesting its possible role in the emergence of SARS-CoV-2.

Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins were key players in this strategy, publicly promoting a zoonotic origin of the virus while privately acknowledging the plausibility of a lab leak. Emails obtained through FOIA requests later revealed that both men were aware of credible concerns about the virus’s origins. Yet, they continued to discredit the lab-leak theory, partly to protect ongoing collaborations with Chinese researchers at the WIV. The effort to suppress this line of inquiry was not only a scientific misstep but also a violation of public trust, as critical information was kept from the public to avoid diplomatic fallout with China.

In conjunction with Fauci and Collins, Daszak and Farrar were instrumental in shaping the World Health Organization’s (WHO) investigation into the virus’s origins. Their involvement turned what could have been a genuine inquiry into a symbolic, superficial effort undermined by deep conflicts of interest. Daszak, who had received U.S. grants for his work with the WIV through EcoHealth Alliance, had every reason to steer attention away from a lab leak. With his leadership role in global health, Farrar appeared more interested in maintaining the status quo than in holding China accountable. This orchestrated effort was more about preserving relationships than discovering the truth.

As part of this broader campaign to suppress inquiries into the WIV’s role, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) scientists made an early and aggressive attempt to discredit Dr. James Lyons-Weiler’s report, which linked SARS-CoV-2’s genetic structure to a known genetic engineering tool, PShuttle-SN. Lyons-Weiler’s research pointed to the possibility that the virus resulted from laboratory manipulation. Still, Chinese scientists tried to quickly dismiss his findings, suggesting that P-Shuttle-SN, a known vector technology, was not a vector technology. Despite these efforts, Lyons-Weiler’s very early findings remained, and the attack on his credibility ultimately failed to dispel the growing suspicion surrounding the WIV’s role. This episode clearly shows how scientific evidence was dismissed or discredited to protect powerful interests.

In June 2021, NIH workers removed early SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences from a publicly accessible U.S. database at the request of Chinese scientists. This deletion raised serious concerns about transparency in understanding the early days of the pandemic. These sequences, which were recovered later by Dr. Jesse Bloom, contained vital clues about the virus’s evolution in Wuhan. Still, their removal fueled suspicion that crucial data was deliberately obscured to prevent further inquiry into the virus’s origins and potential lab involvement by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Internally, public health officials in the U.S. were not only complicit in shaping the narrative but were also engaged in actions that directly violated federal records laws. Emails between Fauci, Baric, and others were often redacted or obscured from public view. David Morens’ use of private email accounts to conduct official business violated the Federal Records Act. Morens even admitted in internal communications that certain emails could be made to "disappear," further obstructing transparency. These actions, taken to shield public health leaders from scrutiny, represent a deliberate effort to suppress critical information.

The consequences of this suppression were far-reaching. By prioritizing diplomatic relations with China over transparency, U.S. public health officials damaged the credibility of American institutions. Public trust, already fragile during the pandemic, was further eroded as it became clear that key information about the virus’s origins was being hidden or dismissed. Worse still, the stigmatization of those raising valid scientific questions led to a chilling effect on forensic investigations that might have provided clearer answers sooner.

These actions also have significant legal implications. The use of private emails for official communications, the suppression of FOIA requests, and the failure to uphold transparency all constitute violations of federal records laws. Accountability is essential to restore public trust in health institutions and to ensure that future crises are handled with greater integrity. Moreover, the ethical implications of labeling valid scientific inquiries as "racist" or conspiratorial have damaged the integrity of scientific discourse, making it harder to engage in open, honest investigation.

Conclusions and Action Items

The US Foreign Agents Registration Act requires individuals and entities working for foreign governments, including those engaged in political or lobbying efforts, to register with the U.S. State Department. This legislation is designed to ensure transparency and accountability when foreign interests might influence U.S. policy. The troubling revelations discussed in this article — ranging from allegations of U.S.-funded gain-of-function (GOF) research benefiting China, to the suppression of the lab-origin theory of COVID-19 — raise the question of whether figures like Peter Daszak and U.S. public health administrators were acting following U.S. interests or were unduly influenced by the interests of - and directives from - foreign governments or representatives of foreign governments.

If U.S. public health and NIAID officials and NIAID-funded US researchers knowingly acted in ways that prioritize the interests of another nation, particularly China, and failed to disclose foreign affiliations, these actions would not only violate FARA but also have profound implications for national security and public trust. As evidenced by Andrew Huff's whistleblower allegations and the extensive attempts to suppress forensic inquiry into the virus's origins, transparency was compromised at critical junctures.

Action Items

Full Congressional Investigation into FARA Violations: Congress must pursue an independent investigation into the ties between U.S. public health administrators and foreign governments, particularly examining funding, research collaborations, and whether foreign influence led to the suppression of key information about COVID-19's origins. Enforcement of FARA: The Department of Justice must investigate whether public health administrators, including those tied to EcoHealth Alliance, complied with the requirements of The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) (22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq.). If they acted on behalf of foreign governments without proper registration, appropriate legal action should be taken. FOIA Transparency Reform: Legislative reforms are needed to ensure that Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests are handled transparently and that public health agencies cannot obstruct or delete critical communications, as the NIAID’s employees allegedly did. Whistleblower Protections: Strengthen protections for whistleblowers like Andrew Huff, who come forward with information vital to public health and national security, ensuring they are not retaliated against for exposing potential conflicts of interest or foreign influence by anyone, including US law enforcement agencies. Review of NIH/NIAID Funding and Research Practices: Conduct a comprehensive review of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) research funding, focusing on gain-of-function research and international collaborations. Transparency in these projects must be prioritized moving forward.

This moment in public health history calls for a reassessment of how U.S. agencies collaborate internationally and how foreign influence can potentially steer U.S. policy. Accountability is essential not just for the sake of past mistakes but to protect the future integrity of American public health and scientific independence.

Public health must be grounded in transparency and accountability. The American people and the world deserve to know the truth about how their leaders handled the pandemic’s early days and with whom they shared allegiances. Scientific debate should be encouraged, not silenced, and the lessons learned from this crisis must lead to a more open, trustworthy, health-focused, and integrative approach to public health.

