We are compiling rates of autism and dementia worldwide from the peer reviewed literature. When complete, we will publish the rate data for various age groups online as an open-access resource for researchers seeking to understand factors that impact rates of autism and dementia.

So far, we have data on 18 key countries - countries for which we also have key data on vaccine schedules.

These data will prove invaluable to other researchers as well. So please pitch in if you can and help us bring this online and drive objective science forward! Every little bit helps!

IPAK Autism Database