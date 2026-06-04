Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
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Jack, you refer to Justice Benjamin Cardozo’s statement that “every human being of adult years and sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done with his own body.” You note that sentence is now the bedrock of American medical consent - and it came out of a lawsuit over a surgery performed on a woman who had explicitly refused it.

But what you fail to share is that the woman lost the case…because the wrong defendant was sued, she sued the hospital rather than the physician.

The physician, the nurse, the pharmacist - they all have a personal obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent before they proceed with a medical intervention, e.g. vaccination.

Yet when they vaccinate an individual who is under a vaccine mandate, being incentivised or coerced to submit to the intervention under threat of penalty, they cannot possibly obtain ethically valid voluntary informed consent under those conditions.

When we think of how widespread vaccine mandates have been for years - for children, for the military, for medical staff, and more recently for mass populations during ‘Covid’ - there is NO authentic voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

This is the massive scandal waiting to emerge, which has occurred because physicians and nurses and pharmacists have violated their own personal duty to obtain voluntary informed consent.

In the IPAK-EDU Foundations of Informed Consent webinar will you be turning the spotlight onto those who actually wield the needle, administer the intervention? And ask why have they abandoned their ethical duty?

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