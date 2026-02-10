Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
1h

Anyone that has had an infant inoculated in the 1990's know that this is a complete joke. It may still be by accounts that I have read.

The only statute that doctors cared about was the immunity from liability they enjoyed while serving up dose after dose of toxins in the childhood schedule.

Don't even get me started on the Covid era.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture