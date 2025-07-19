Popular Rationalism

annapolis73
7h

Wow. Honest flattery. James needs to offer his services to become a writer/journalist in addition to his scientific expertise. This is probably the best presentation I've read on the subject material.

I'm just an "old" OG childhood vaccine warrior with a bent towards the legal and Constitutional failure of our system and how the vaccine injured is addressed. But, commonality with James' essay abound:

"Vaccine injuries may be statistically rare (exact rates are debated), but they are no less real for those afflicted",......

We must awaken the American people to these facts, so we overcome the grip that Phrma has on our Congress. I have never met anyone who opposes our due process rights, but virtually nobody is aware that those rights are suspended and denied by acts of Congress, in order to provide a full liability shield to vaccine makers. They proffer a thinly veiled exception to give an illusion to that fact. This is true in both U.S District Courts and the U.S Court of Federal Claims.

"Media Spin vs. What Was Actually Said",,,,. In an NPR-affiliated report, a representative of the American Academy of Pediatrics condemned Ladapo’s message, saying “we are not going to just throw out decades of science and research… just because of one person or a group of people… spreading conspiracy theories about the danger [of vaccines]”

I have spent decades sounding the alarm, trying to get the public to recognize the gaslighting which is going on. Simply put. Pharma has the MSM held hostage by virtue of being the bulk of their ad revenues. Is that so hard to understand? It is right in our faces.

What's even worse is how the health and safety of infants has become a partisan issue. WTF?

RFK ( I knew the "senior) Jr. was an icon of Democratic politics. A revered imprimatur. NPR wouldn't dare slander his name. Now, any human ( myself included) who was in 50 yards of Donald Trump is a traitor. Again WTF? Ironically I did not vote for Trump, but I would not vote for Harris either. Boom,.... I am evil. How about this? I like truth and justice.

"The press conference’s primary purpose – urging federal support for the vaccine-injured – was often lost in translation in MSM coverage."

In closing, this is the greatest commonality. Do not Americans all want the same thing? Fairness and transparency? The public wasn't outraged when the Surgeon General declared smoking is hazardous to your health. Nobody defended Big Tobacco for all the lies and deceit they covered up to extract obscene profits despite the suffering caused. Few of the military establishment are out protesting the Agent Orange settlement.

Please wake up my fellow Americans,... and thank you Dr. Weiler

6h

this bit is hilarious

“we are not going to just throw out decades of science and research… just because of one person or a group of people… spreading conspiracy theories about the danger [of vaccines]”

they threw out 30 years worth of science and research on mRNA by ignoring the fact that every single study on it before convid killed the animals being tested on in predictable ways.

