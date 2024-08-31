The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized an updated version of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This decision has raised significant concerns due to the absence of new clinical trial data supporting the updated vaccine's safety and efficacy. Traditionally, vaccine approval follows a rigorous process, requiring comprehensive clinical trials—usually spanning several phases—designed to establish safety, efficacy, and overall benefit-risk balance. These trials involve extensive testing in diverse populations, rigorous data collection, and thorough analysis of outcomes to ensure that the vaccine performs as expected across different demographics and scenarios.

According to the FDA:

“Individuals 12 years of age and older who have never been vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive two doses of this updated vaccine, 3 weeks apart.

Individuals who have been vaccinated only with one dose of any Novavax COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive one dose of the updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at least 3 weeks after the previous dose.

Those who have been vaccinated with a prior formula of a COVID-19 vaccine from another manufacturer or with two or more doses of a prior formula of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a single dose of the updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after the last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

This assessment, according to the FDA, was based on

“The FDA assessed manufacturing and nonclinical data to support the change to the 2024-2025 formula.”

The FDA tries to justify this lack of oversight with one sentence: “The updated vaccine is manufactured using a similar process as previous formulas of this vaccine.”

The EUA process, introduced to expedite vaccine availability during public health emergencies, allows for a more streamlined approach. Under an EUA, the FDA requires that a product “may be effective” and that the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks, allowing for authorization based on less complete data than would typically be required for full approval.

The updated Novavax vaccine, targeting newer variants such as the Omicron variant JN.1 strain, was authorized without new phase III clinical trials demonstrating its safety and efficacy in humans. Instead, the authorization relied on immune response data extrapolated from earlier studies of the original Novavax vaccine. These data primarily measured antibody responses rather than clinical outcomes like the prevention of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, or deaths. This approach raises several red flags, particularly given the evolving nature of the virus and the distinct immunological challenges posed by new variants.

Such reliance on immune markers rather than real-world effectiveness data represents a significant deviation from the rigorous standards typically employed in vaccine development and approval. Moreover, it suggests a gap in the current regulatory framework's ability to adapt to the unique demands of rapidly evolving pathogens and variant-specific immunological responses. By authorizing this updated vaccine based on incomplete data, the FDA has set a precedent that may have far-reaching implications for public trust in vaccine safety and efficacy.

The decision also highlights the urgent need for transparency in the FDA's decision-making process. It is not entirely clear what specific data were considered sufficient to justify the authorization, nor how potential risks, such as those associated with antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and other adverse events, were weighed against the anticipated benefits. The lack of clarity and detailed public disclosure surrounding the authorization process for the updated Novavax vaccine has fueled skepticism and concern among healthcare professionals, scientists, and the general public.

The authorization of the updated Novavax vaccine under EUA, without fresh clinical data, reflects the lax standards of the US HHS for vaccine approval and does little to improve the FDA’s credibility in the eyes of the vaccine-wary public.

The Lack of New Clinical Data and its Implications

The FDA's authorization of the updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is particularly concerning due to the lack of new clinical data supporting its use. In traditional vaccine development, phase III clinical trials are a critical step, providing comprehensive data on safety and efficacy through large-scale testing in diverse populations. These trials are essential for identifying not only the vaccine's ability to prevent disease but also any potential adverse effects that may not have been evident in earlier, smaller studies.

However, the updated Novavax vaccine was authorized without such phase III trials. Instead, the authorization relied on immune response data from earlier studies of the original vaccine formulation. These studies primarily measured the production of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a common surrogate marker used to predict vaccine effectiveness. While antibody levels can provide some insight into a vaccine's potential to prevent disease, they do not offer a complete picture. Efficacy against infection, severe disease, hospitalization, and death can only be accurately assessed through clinical outcomes in well-conducted trials.

The implications of this reliance on surrogate markers are significant. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolves, the immune response elicited by vaccines against earlier strains may not provide the same level of protection against newer variants. This is particularly concerning given that the updated Novavax vaccine targets newer strains like the Omicron variant JN.1. Without robust clinical data, it is difficult to determine whether the immune response generated by the vaccine will effectively translate into real-world protection against these variants.

Moreover, the lack of new clinical data raises questions about the vaccine's safety profile. Vaccines can have different effects in different populations, and the emergence of new variants can alter the risk-benefit balance of vaccination. For instance, adverse events that were rare or non-existent with earlier vaccine formulations could potentially become more common or severe with updated versions, especially if they interact with the immune system in unexpected ways. The absence of new phase III data means that these risks may not be fully understood or mitigated.

This approach also fails to account for the potential emergence of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) or other immune-related complications, which could be triggered by the interaction between vaccine-induced antibodies and the virus. Without comprehensive clinical trials, the likelihood of such adverse outcomes remains uncertain.

FDA’s decision to provide EUA to a novel vaccine with no clinical data represents a significant departure from standard vaccine approval practices. It underscores the limitations of relying solely on surrogate markers like antibody levels and highlights the need for more rigorous testing, especially in the context of rapidly evolving viral variants. The potential risks associated with this approach—both in terms of efficacy and safety—call for a more cautious and transparent process.

Concerns Over Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) and Pathogenic Priming

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and pathogenic priming are significant concerns with any new or updated vaccine, particularly in the context of rapidly mutating viruses like SARS-CoV-2. ADE occurs when antibodies generated by a previous infection or vaccination inadvertently facilitate viral entry into host cells, potentially leading to more severe disease. Pathogenic priming refers to a scenario where initial exposure (via infection or vaccination) primes the immune system in a way that results in autoimmune responses upon subsequent exposure to the virus or vaccines.

Historically, ADE has been observed with vaccines for diseases like dengue and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), where individuals vaccinated against one strain of a virus experienced more severe disease when exposed to a different strain. This raises significant concerns for COVID-19, given the diversity of SARS-CoV-2 variants and the rapid development of new vaccine formulations targeting specific variants.

A critical gap in the COVID-19 vaccine research is the limited study of ADE in relevant animal models with newer variants. Jacques Fantini's research highlighted ADE occurrence specifically among non-Asian populations following exposure to the Delta variant, underscoring the potential for different immune responses across demographic groups. His groups’ data also strongly suggests the necessity of studying ADE with every newly identified variant and updated vaccine, particularly using animal models like ferrets, which are more susceptible to ADE effects.

The only comprehensive ADE study available for COVID-19 vaccines used Rhesus monkeys and focused on the original Wuhan-1 strain. While the study showed that the antibodies produced by the initial vaccines matched the virus, these findings may not hold for variants that have since emerged, such as Delta, Omicron, and their sublineages. The updated Novavax vaccine, targeting newer variants, has not undergone such scrutiny. Without variant-specific studies, there remains a significant knowledge gap regarding the risk of ADE with each vaccine update.

From the start of COVID-19 vaccine trials, the assessment of efficacy faced challenges due to delays in classifying individuals as "vaccinated" until several weeks after the second dose and reliance on non-quantitative RT-PCR tests prone to false positives. The FDA's assumption of the initial vaccines' efficacy and safety is questionable; there is concern that these vaccines could potentially exhibit negative efficacy, as has been suggested by repeated evaluations of Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines. This reliance on prior assumptions may not adequately reflect current realities or new data.

The FDA's decision to authorize the new Novavax vaccine without demanding updated animal studies or clinical trials to demonstrate efficacy in humans introduces potential risks of negative efficacy and serious adverse events profiles. Pathogenic priming is another related concern, especially given the ongoing booster campaigns and the possibility of repeated exposure to the same or similar antigens. This could result in an overstimulated immune response, potentially leading to more severe outcomes upon exposure to newer variants.

Scientists and the public alike should be alarmed about the FDA’s lax standards; they provide fodder for people who would harm the reputation of science across the board. The potential for ADE or pathogenic priming underscores the necessity of rigorous, up-to-date studies every time a vaccine is updated or a new variant emerges. Failing to address these concerns will continue to undermine public trust and lead to unforeseen consequences in managing outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics.