Share this post#FAUCIGATE - TODAY, LIVE 10AM ETpopularrationalism.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther#FAUCIGATE - TODAY, LIVE 10AM ETHere's the link to the incredibly censorious YouTube. Post your favorite #PopularRationalism articles in the comments section of the video.James Lyons-WeilerJun 03, 202424Share this post#FAUCIGATE - TODAY, LIVE 10AM ETpopularrationalism.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10Sharehttps://www.youtube.com/live/nvQTXAgtA6s24Share this post#FAUCIGATE - TODAY, LIVE 10AM ETpopularrationalism.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10SharePrevious
Thank you. I'm going to Rumble instead of You Tube tho
Is this for or against the Biden Admin? They are now supporting Fauci and Biden? WTF?