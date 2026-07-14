Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
16h

Fauci needs to be made accountable, and also to send a clear message to the rest of these predatory psychopaths.

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Eric Turrell's avatar
Eric Turrell
16hEdited

Excellent breakdown on semantics Dr. James Lyons Weiler .

I listened to your latest interview with Dr. Gary Null weeks ago which was great ,but this article here is so much more iinformative. Excellent work again and I applaud you ,

I always enjoy everything that you post.

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