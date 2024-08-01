We are proud to invite you to a CME conference that is truly redefining healthcare the right way. The Medical Academy of Pediatrics & Special Needs (MAPS) has been a functioning conference for nearly 20 years running. This fall, we are sharing their exclusive invitation to their Fall Functional & Translational Medicine Conference, from September 5th to 7th in Scottsdale, AZ.

This premier event offers three days of cutting-edge education, expert insights, and valuable networking opportunities in integrative special needs & pediatrics, with a mission which aligns closely with that of IPAK.

Cutting-edge research on integrative healthcare.

Expert speakers covering innovative treatment options from infancy through adulthood.

Practical strategies for complex medical issues, gut health ADD/ADHD, autism, and more.

Interactive case studies with leading practitioners.

Unique sessions for both new and experienced clinicians.

Networking opportunities with industry leaders.

18+ CME credits available.

Virtual attendance option for international participants.



*Recorded key lectures for access to review post-event.

We strongly recommend that all NVIC doctors attend this upcoming fall conference as part of your CME coursework.

As a valued member of the IPAK/IPAK-EDU and Popular Rationalism community, we are pleased to offer you an exclusive discount. Use code IPAK10 at registration to save 10% on your attendance. Virtual attendance is available for healthcare professionals outside of the US.

SIGN UP HERE

https://www.medmaps.org/events/fall2024

Join us and advance your practice while connecting with leading experts in the field. We look forward to seeing you there! USE THE CODE IPAK10!