Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
3h

Given available data from the Pfizer covid19 trials, how can these concoctions be considered safe for infliction on anyone? And most especially on the weak and/ or immunocompromised??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
3h

Meanwhile…

There’s no valid voluntary informed consent for the billions of COVID-19 injections imposed via pressure, coercion, manipulation and MANDATES.

The entire world was told a tissue of fear-mongering lies about ‘Covid’.

The vaccinators violated their moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, which cannot be achieved when people are being threatened with penalties for non-compliance, e.g. loss of livelihood and participation in society.

There is NO VALID CONSENT.

Who is going to be held liable for this assault upon mass populations?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture