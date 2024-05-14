A study published on February 15 in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology has uncovered significant exposure to Chlormequat, a lesser-known but potentially dangerous agricultural chemical, among Americans. Conducted by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), this small study found that 80 percent of the 96 individuals tested had Chlormequat in their urine, highlighting widespread exposure to this toxic chemical.

Chlormequat, commonly used to make plants more rigid and easier to harvest, has been linked to reproductive issues in animal studies, including reduced fertility, altered fetal growth, and harm to the reproductive system. Researchers detected the chemical in 92 percent of oat-based foods, such as Cheerios and Quaker Oats, purchased in May 2023. This widespread presence raises concerns about its potential impact on public health.

To determine the extent of exposure, EWG collected urine samples from 96 individuals between 2017 and 2023. Of these, 77 tested positive for Chlormequat, suggesting recent exposure since the chemical is known to leave the bloodstream within 24 hours. Notably, the study found higher concentrations and more frequent exposure in 2023 compared to earlier years, indicating an exponential rise in exposure.

Researchers examined 20 oat-based products, including seven organic and 13 non-organic items, and nine wheat-based products. They found detectable levels of Chlormequat in 92 percent of non-organic oat-based foods, while only two wheat-based foods had low levels of the chemical. Among the organic samples, only one had low levels of Chlormequat.

Toxicity Studies Show Male Infertility Can Be Expected

Chlormequat has shown significant reproductive toxicity in studies involving mice. Research indicates that male mice exposed to Chlormequat experienced compromised sperm quality and reduced testosterone synthesis. Specifically, Chlormequat exposure led to decreased fertilization and cleavage rates in vitro, despite no changes in the number of testicular spermatozoa or the process of spermatogenesis. Moreover, Chlormequat exposure activated the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, mediated by calmodulin, resulting in impaired sperm quality. These findings suggest that Chlormequat can interfere with sperm maturation and protein secretion in the epididymis, potentially leading to reproductive issues. Additionally, Chlormequat has been observed to cause testicular damage and induce oxidative stress through iron overload, further highlighting its detrimental effects on male reproductive health. [PUBMED]

Despite the EPA's restrictions on the use of Chlormequat on food crops grown in America, the chemical is present in imported food and grains. Regulatory changes in 2018 and 2020, which allowed and then increased permissible levels of Chlormequat on imported oats, may explain the rising detection rates in Americans.

EWG's findings reveal that EPA is failing in its duties to protect the public, especially children, by using simple studies to prioritize pesticide regulation in food.

