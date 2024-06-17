If you have a child with speech delay or other neurodevelopmental disorders in the state of California without an IEP (individual education plan) or in other states, you’re not alone.

If you’re a homeschooling parent who believes your child may require care for speech in New York and soon in other states, you’ll have a new option: speech therapy by providers who will not deny the realities of your child’s special needs.

Share

The rates of speech issues in our very young have skyrocketed. States, counties, and school districts cannot keep up with the demand. In the state of California, students in a given classroom are clustered under one IEP (a violation of the ADA, no doubt), but school districts cannot afford to hire enough speech-language pathologists to provide individual sessions for all of the kids.

A small and dedicated group of professionals are dedicated to helping provide sufficient, individualized, and ethical care - no turning a blind eye here.

About Lift Up Your Voice Speech Services

LUYV has provided speech therapy services in Western New York for over twenty years. This summer, we're offering our in-home and teleservices to families in New York with home-schooled students who need speech therapy services. Parents who believe the school has ended the speech therapy experience early, whether home-schooled or not, are also welcome. Please feel free to contact us today for a consultation.

HOME SCHOOL CARE THIS SUMMER

CONTACT US

HOME SCHOOL CARE IN THE FALL

CONTACT US

IN-SCHOOL CARE BY ETHICAL PROVIDERS

CONTACT US