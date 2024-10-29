None of the following are affiliated with Shionogi & Co., Ltd.: IPAK, IPAK-EDU, Popular Rationalism, The New Media Channel, Dr. Lyons-Weiler. None have present or planned financial conflicts of interest with the company or via the sale, manufacturing, or distribution of any of its products. This article is not a compensated “hosted” article.

As COVID-19 swept the globe, antiviral solutions became paramount in preventing severe cases and reducing healthcare burdens. Shionogi & Co., Ltd., a Japanese pharmaceutical company, rose to this challenge with Ensitrelvir (marketed as Xocova® in Japan), providing a fresh model for effectively translating promising lab research into approved treatments.

Discovery and Design

Ensitrelvir’s journey began through a collaboration between Shionogi and Hokkaido University, specifically targeting the SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease—a vital enzyme for viral replication. Unlike many antivirals, Ensitrelvir, a result of structure-based drug design, is a small-molecule non-peptidic, non-covalent inhibitor. This design choice provides advantages in selectivity, stability, and oral bioavailability, which reduce the likelihood of adverse drug interactions often seen with other treatments, such as Pfizer's Paxlovid, which requires ritonavir for bioavailability (Unoh et al., 2022).

Early Preclinical Testing

Shionogi’s preclinical research underscored Ensitrelvir’s effectiveness across various SARS-CoV-2 strains, including Omicron variants. Early animal trials showed that Ensitrelvir could reduce viral loads significantly within days of administration without significant adverse effects, setting the stage for human trials (Takazono et al., 2024).

Clinical Trial Phases and Translational Milestones

Phase 1 and 2 Trials: Phase 1 trials established Ensitrelvir’s safety profile, noting mild side effects such as transient decreases in high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol (Mukae et al., 2023). In Phase 2 trials, Ensitrelvir significantly lowered viral RNA levels, demonstrating early efficacy against COVID-19 symptoms. In mice proved particularly effective as a prophylactic, shortening recovery times for respiratory symptoms common in Omicron cases, including runny nose, sore throat, and cough (Nobori et al., 2024).

Emergency Regulatory Approval: Leveraging data from early trials, Shionogi applied for emergency approval in Japan, which was granted in 2022. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) recognized Ensitrelvir’s potential for reducing viral spread and alleviating mild-to-moderate symptoms in infected individuals, a key milestone achieved through Japan’s new emergency regulatory approval system. The Japanese government promptly secured one million courses (ContagionLive.com).

Pathway to Full Approval and Worldwide Use

In March 2024, Ensitrelvir gained full regulatory approval in Japan, a significant achievement that followed extensive Phase 3 trials. These trials included the SCORPIO-HR study, which focused on outpatients, and the SCORPIO-PEP study, which assessed Ensitrelvir’s post-exposure prophylaxis potential for preventing COVID-19 among household contacts of confirmed cases. The U.S. FDA granted Ensitrelvir Fast Track designation in April 2023, underscoring its promise to address COVID-19 symptoms and complications worldwide.

Currently, the STRIVE trial is also evaluating Ensitrelvir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients further to understand its therapeutic value across different severities of infection.

Shionogi’s dedication to making Ensitrelvir accessible is also exemplified through partnerships with the Medicines Patent Pool, which allows licensing for low—and middle-income countries (LMICs). These partnerships aim to enhance accessibility to affordable COVID-19 treatments worldwide, supporting a reduction in morbidity and mortality worldwide.

Mechanism of Action and Clinical Efficacy

Ensitrelvir’s unique mechanism of action as a 3CL protease inhibitor disrupts SARS-CoV-2 replication by preventing necessary enzymatic activity. This targeted approach effectively reduces viral load and minimizes long-term side effects. Recent clinical data demonstrate that Ensitrelvir reduces viral RNA levels to 1/300 of their initial level within four days, with similar performance across SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron source.

Comparison to Paxlovid

Both Ensitrelvir (marketed as Xocova) and Paxlovid operate by targeting the SARS-CoV-2 main protease (3CL protease), a key enzyme enabling viral replication within host cells. By inhibiting this protease, both drugs effectively prevent the virus from multiplying. However, Xocova differs significantly in its structure and requirements: it is a non-peptidic, non-covalent inhibitor and does not rely on additional agents to maintain its efficacy. In contrast, Paxlovid requires a dose of ritonavir, which acts as a metabolic booster, slowing down the degradation of nirmatrelvir and enhancing its effectiveness within the body​ (BioPharma).

Patient Use Criteria

Xocova is approved for treating a broader group of COVID-19 patients presenting with mild-to-moderate symptoms, independent of whether they are at high risk of severe disease progression. This makes it accessible to a wider outpatient population. Paxlovid, however, is generally reserved for those with elevated risk factors for severe disease, hospitalization, or mortality, as it is primarily recommended to prevent severe COVID-19 outcomes in high-risk individuals*

The administration of these antivirals differs markedly in dosage frequency and regimen simplicity. Xocova is prescribed for a 5-day course, starting with a loading dose of three 125 mg tablets on the first day, followed by a single 125 mg tablet per day for the remaining four days. Its once-daily dosing simplifies adherence, particularly since it does not require ritonavir. Paxlovid, on the other hand, also requires a 5-day course but must be taken twice daily. Each dose includes two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet, requiring more frequent administration and a greater pill burden, which can present adherence challenges for some patients.

With respect to drug interactions, Xocova offers a significant advantage. Because it lacks ritonavir, Xocova generally exhibits a lower risk of interacting with other medications. However, it still impacts the CYP3A enzyme family, meaning patients on certain medications need careful monitoring. Paxlovid, containing ritonavir, is a strong inhibitor of the CYP3A enzyme. This presents a broader range of potential drug interactions, often requiring temporary suspension or adjustment of other medications to avoid adverse effects and to ensure that Paxlovid maintains its efficacy.

Efficacy in Viral Load Reduction. Xocova demonstrates strong efficacy in reducing viral load, achieving an approximately 30-fold reduction (bringing the viral load to 1/300 of its baseline level) by Day 4 in clinical studies, suggesting faster viral clearance than many standard treatments. This is matched by clinical efficacy of reduction in risks of hospitalized by 1/3 and a reduction in the risk of respiratory and heart rate monitoring and oxygen therapy use (Takazono et al., 2024). By comparison, Paxlovid has shown about a 10-fold reduction (1/10 of baseline) in viral load, though both drugs significantly reduce viral replication compared to placebo. Xocova’s once-daily dosing also means patients may experience fewer missed doses and more consistent plasma levels, contributing to more stable and rapid viral suppression.

Convenience. Xocova’s simplified​ regimen, free from additional booster medications, enhances convenience, potentially improving patient compliance and reducing the risk of missed doses. Paxlovid’s twice-daily dosing with additional ritonavir, however, complicates the administration schedule. This increased complexity can pose challenges, especially for individuals managing multiple medications or those who may struggle with a higher pill count each day.

Additional Benefits

Xocovov’a simpler drug interaction profile makes it a more accessible option for outpatients with milder COVID-19 cases. For patients with a lower risk of progression to severe disease, Xocova offers a viable treatment option that minimizes disruptions to existing medication regimens. Paxlovid, while more complex to administer, remains a valuable therapeutic for those at high risk of severe outcomes, where its established efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 complications justifies its broad recommendation in high-risk patient groups.

Ensitrelvir’s Benefits: A Broader Impact

Symptom Reduction and Long COVID Prevention: Ensitrelvir has shown effectiveness in reducing typical Omicron-related symptoms and, importantly, may lower the risk of long COVID. Phase 3 trials indicated a trend toward fewer cases of long COVID among those treated with Ensitrelvir (Takazono et al., 2024).

Safety Profile: Clinical data confirm Ensitrelvir’s safety, with no serious adverse events. Mild side effects like HDL cholesterol reduction and elevated triglycerides were transient, making it a viable option for patients of varying health backgrounds and vaccination statuses (Biopharma).

Shionogi’s Model of Translational Research Excellence

Shionogi’s commitment to “Protect people worldwide from the threat of infectious diseases” is demonstrated through Ensitrelvir’s rapid yet thorough development. From its initial discovery to worldwide Phase 3 trials, Shionogi has upheld a translational research model that integrates lab-based discoveries with adaptive regulatory engagement and real-world efficacy data. By setting this benchmark, Shionogi provides an exemplary path for future pharmaceutical and naturoceutical development, especially in response to emerging infectious diseases.

Shionogi has committed to keeping costs down for low—and middle-income countries. They have pledged to price Xocova “competitively” at $170 in the US (compared to $570 for Paxlovid).

Ensitrelvir’s transition from lab to life-saving treatment stands as a testament to what focused, ethically driven translational research can achieve. We express gratitude for Shionogi’s contribution to ethical science, which laid the foundation for innovative, equitable access to transformative antiviral treatments and provided a clear example of success following ethical pharmaceutical research.

Citations

